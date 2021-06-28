Sunday Oliseh is ready to take up Super Eagles job again if the conditions are better than when he handled the team five years ago

The 46-year-old was in charge of the national team for about eight months after his appointment in 2015

Oliseh accused the NFF of treating of the foreign based coaches better than their local counterparts

Former Nigerian captain and coach Sunday Oliseh is open to managing the country's senior national team for the second time if he is given the opportunity.

The 1994 AFCON winner was appointed Super Eagles boss in 2016 but lasted about eight months before walking out of the deal after a fall out with the Nigeria Football Federation board.

While leaving his position back then, he vowed never to manage the team again under his previous working conditions.

Sunday Oliseh during his reign as the manager of Dutch side Fortuna Sittard. Photo credit should read HENK KORZELIUS/AFP

But, five years down the lane, the former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund midfielder feels fit and ready to take up the job again. He accused the NFF treating foreign coaches better than their local counterparts.

Former Nigerian captain Oliseh said

The 46-year-old Olympic gold medal winner made his standpoint known while responding to questions on Channels Sport, he said:

“My country is my country, nobody can take it from me. You can make any comment you want to make, but I am first [a] Nigerian before anything else. So, if my country really needs me to help out and they ask me to come and do it, I will do it.”

After dumping the Super Eagles, Oliseh was appointed Fortuna Sittard manager in 2017 but parted ways with the Dutch club one year after.

The ex-Juventus star insisted that he will only take up the offer to help Nigerian football when the right conditions are in place.

Sunday Oliseh continued

“But I will not do it if I am giving the best of my knowledge for my country to work and somebody is just taking it ‘yes or no’ and then eventually we all fail."

Oliseh was part of the Super Eagles team that qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 1994 following their AFCON triumph the same year.

