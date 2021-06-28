After failing to power any free-kick into the net at the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship, Ian Wright has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo's ability for dead balls a 'myth'

The 36-year-old had the chance to get Portugal back into the game after trailing Belgium in their last-16 fixture in Sevilla

However, he couldn't find the back of the net with all his efforts as Courtois even saved one of them

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick ability is not worth the hype following Portugal's ouster from the ongoing Euro 2020 championship.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has recorded a very low success rate from dead-ball situations at major tournaments.

According to Sport Bible, the 36-year-old winger has failed to convert a single free-kick in 28 attempts since he made his European Championship debut in 2004.

One of Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kicks during Portugal's Euro 2020 last 16 game against Belgium in Sevilla. Photo by Nico Vereecken / Photonews

The publication added that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward has netted just one goal from 51 direct free-kicks at World Cups and Euros.

That was when he scored a hat-trick against Spain at the 2018 FIFA organised competition staged in Russia.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese has recorded a number of stunning free-kicks over the years against Portsmouth, Arsenal, and Celta Vigo, to name just a few, but in spite of his 56 goals from set-pieces, ITV pundit Wright is far from convinced.

Ian Wright plays down Ronaldo's free-kick ability

After Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a comfortable save from a Ronaldo effort in the first half, the former Arsenal striker gave a damning assessment of his record. Wright said:

"How many of those free-kicks does Ronaldo actually score? I read something that says he's got one in 50. It's kind of like a myth, that Ronaldo is on it, watch out everyone. Nothing happens."

Patrick Vieira hailed Thibaut Courtois

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira on his part showered praises on Thibaut Courtois for saving Ronaldo's free-kick but Wright wasn't having any of it, the former France international said:

"You expect him [Courtois] to make that kind of save. If he concedes a goal in this way, he'd be disappointed with himself. But it was a good save by Courtois."

But Wright disagreed with Vieira's comments claiming the Belgium goalkeeper had all the time in the world to save the kick. He added:

"What, this free-kick? Courtois has enough time to see it. Plus it's Ronaldo he doesn't score many free-kicks."

Ronaldo vented his frustration by slamming Portugal's captain armband on the floor but a member of the coaching staff picked it up.

Roy Keane backs Cristiano Ronaldo despite failing to shine against Belgium

