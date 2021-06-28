Roy Keane has branded former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as the most intelligent player he has ever seen

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to score in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Belgium on Sunday, June 27

Ronaldo still stands a chance to win the Euro 2020 golden boot award after scoring five goals in his first three games of the competition

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has showered praises on Cristiano Ronaldo in spite of his failure to help Portugal avoid crashing out of Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage.

Thorgan Hazard's incredible strike was all Belgian needed to progress to the quarterfinals while the defending champions head home.

The Juventus winger started the competition on a blistering note after scoring five goals and one assist in three games, but his scoring boots failed him against the Red Devils over the weekend.

However, Ronaldo's dream of winning the title has ended but still stands the chance of clinching the golden boot award at the end of the tournament next month.

Roy Keane showering encomiums on Ronaldo

Meanwhile, his former Man United teammate Keane had lavished kind words on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner before the game according to Daily Mail quoting ITV. He said:

"He's the most intelligent player I have seen in my life. Obviously, I'm not going back to the 50s and 60s but the guy loves scoring goals.

"His intelligence is amazing, how he plays the game, he doesn't get involved in build-up player but he's got that trickery and arrogance which you need from the great players.

"The brain, the intelligence of the man, how he's done it in different countries, how he's looked after himself off the pitch as well. I can't praise the man enough, he's an absolute genius, I love watching him. Just the brain he's got, the cleverest player ever."

Also, former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira couldn't agree less with Keane while on punditry assignment with the Man United icon.

Cristiano Ronaldo disrespected Portugal's captain armband again

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't contain his disappointment following Portugal's Euro 2020 ouster in the last-16 stage over the weekend.

The defending champions couldn't progress beyond the first knock-out phase of the competition after losing 1-0 to Belgium in Sevilla.

Thorgan Hazard fired home the only goal that propelled the Red Devils above their opponent in a crunchy affair between the top European giants.

