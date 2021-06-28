A young pilot identified as Jeremy James has shared the wonderful experience he had flying his parents on his first flight

Jeremy disclosed that he was so joyful that his mother and father were both present to give him big support as he started a new career

Many people said he must have made them happy as some added that he is an inspiration to kids who want to toe the same path

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young man, Jeremy James, made his mother and father really proud as he flew them on his first flight as a pilot.

Jeremy said it was a big pleasure giving them the experience. He revealed that his father never initially wanted to fly with him.

The young man said his parents were happy. Photo source: LinkedIn/Jeremy James

Source: UGC

They supported me

On his LinkedIn page, the pilot jokingly stated that the man complained about his back being hurt after the flight despite the fact that they never landed the jet hard.

Sharing a photo of him posing with his parents, he revealed that he was happy they were present on an important day of his life to show support.

Messages of congratulations flowed in from all quarters as people said that his family must be so proud of his achievement.

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered more than 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

You made your parent proud

Below are some of the reactions:

Pete Begley said:

"Congratulations young man. Don’t worry about your Dad, he’s secretly over the moon with your success."

He replied:

"He told me later that he was proud of me haha."

Capt U said:

"Well done brother, proud parents for sure. It’s an amazing feeling when you fly your family first time and there is always that small exciting pressure. Best of luck in your career ahead."

Bernadette Luneta said:

"Congratulations!!!! My 5-year son plans to be a pilot too. He would be very encouraged if he can see you."

Abdirihaman Abdulkadir said:

"Congrats Jeremy."

Patrick Bronson said:

"Congratulations on this monster achievement. I was ground service at GEG for 7 years and it was the most enjoyable, exciting and rewarding job of my life..."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another pilot made his parent happy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian pilot identified as Kunmi Toyinbo flew his mother for the first time and adorable photos of the duo got people talking on social media.

In the photos, the proud mother gazed into her son's eyes with an unspoken expression of gratitude to God for being his mum.

Chidozie wrote:

"That moment when you fly your mum for the first time as a pilot. It was a proud mother-and-son moment for Kunmi Toyinbo and his mum today onboard Ibom Air. See the look on the proud mum's face. #Aviation #IbomAirlines."

Source: Legit.ng