The presidency has reacted to the current amendment to the NPC Act and the NBC Act by the National Assembly

The proposed amendments to the Acts has attracted severe backlash from the media stakeholders across the country

However, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, explained why Buhari cannot be linked to the proposed amendments

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has faulted suggestions that President Muhammadu Buhari was behind the plan by the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) act and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, told journalist on Wednesday, June 23, that Buhari has nothing to do with the plan to amend the Acts, The Nation reported.

Media stakeholders have advised Buhari to stop the amendments of the NPC/NBC Acts Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He said:

“That is not strictly a presidency thing because the president has nothing to do with that. It’s a government thing and it’s the minister that can talk about it. So, thank you.”

The backlash from media stakeholders

The statement from the presidency was in response to accusations by media stakeholders that the proposed amendments were an attempt to gag the press.

Arise TV reported that the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed to order.

It accused the minister of being the brain behind the antagonistic amendment bills.

Reps member, Fatahu Muhammad, backs Twitter suspension

Meanwhile, Fatahu Muhammad, the member representing Daura federal constituency of Katsina state in the House of Representatives, has expressed disappointment at Nigerian youths, saying Twitter is not food that Nigerians require.

PM News reported that Muhammad, who is from President Muhammadu Buhari’s constituency, said social media needs to be regulated for youths to put Nigeria first and face the real problems.

He made the statement on Tuesday, June 22, during the investigative hearing organised by the House joint committees on information, national orientation, ethics, and values alongside the national security, justice, and commerce on the suspension of Twitter.

Source: Legit