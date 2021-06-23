PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has been suspended from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The Chief Jude Okeke-led national working committee of the party made the announcement on Wednesday, June 23, The Punch reported.

The spokesperson for the Okeke-led faction, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said the former CBN governor was suspended for anti-party activities.

He said the decision to suspend Soludo, who is a governorship aspirant of the party, was taken late Tuesday night, June 22, at the meeting of the party.

According to The Nation, the faction accused Soludo of working against the unity of the party.

Chukwinyere said dismissed the outcome of the primaries held in Awka, the Anambra state where Soludo emerged the winner of the party’s ticket.

He described the whole process as a sham and effort in futility.

Chukwinyere stated that the outcome of the primaries which produced Soludo as the party’s flag bearer was already being challenged in court

The spokesperson stated that the faction would conduct a primary election on July 1, noting that the winner of the election will be APGA's governorship candidate for the Anambra gubernatorial election.

