Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has insisted that Ndigbo won’t be intimidated, adding that the people of the region will continue to demand their rights

The Senate minority leader noted that despite the marginalization, Igbos won’t be forced out of Nigeria as they want a united country

Abaribe speaking on Monday, June 21, in Enugu state revealed that Nigeria's challenges can only be resolved by restructuring

Enugu state - No amount of threat against Ndigbo will stop them from demanding equitable treatment in Nigeria, according to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The Punch reports that the Senate minority leader maintained that the Igbos want a united country, where they would be emancipated from unfair treatment.

Senator Abaribe has declared that Igbos won’t be forced out of the country. Photo credit: Senator Enyi Abaribe

Abaribe disclosed this on Monday, June 21, at the inauguration of Igbonine, a group promoting Nigerian president of Southeast extraction in Enugu, Enugu state, Vanguard added.

While lamenting that the tribe had been marginalised, the lawmaker said Igbos are the glue that holds Nigeria, adding that some people are trying to push them out.

According to him, they are not going anywhere, saying every Igbo person believes that they are part of Nigeria.

He said:

“No amount of threat should stop Ndigbo from consistently demanding equitable treatment in Nigeria and that which is our due. We are Nigerians and we should be given everything that is due to us, including the presidency.”

The senator also maintained that only restructuring can resolve the many challenges facing the country.

Don’t deny southeast 2023 presidential ticket - Abaribe to APC, PDP

Earlier, Abaribe sent a strong message to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate minority leader said the major political parties should not use cases of insecurity in the southeast to deprive the region of the chance to produce their 2023 presidential candidates.

Going further, he said some people have started threatening the southeast will not be given the opportunity because of the insecurity in the region.

Cleric to Ndigbo: Forgive Buhari’s ‘dot-in-circle’ remarks

Meanwhile, the ministerial leader of the World Zionist Union in southeast Nigeria, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie has called on Ndigbo to forgive the remark of 'a dot in a circle' made by President Muhammadu Buhari in an interview.

Some Igbos had been angered by Buhari’s description of the southeast region in such a manner during an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, June 10.

The president made the comment in reaction to some Igbo groups pushing for secession of the southeast region from Nigeria.

