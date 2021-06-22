Africa, in conjunction with the EU and other partners, is leading efforts to ensure rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

WTO's DG Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala noted that African countries will be considered for regional vaccine production hubs

Okonjo-Iweala at a press meeting on Monday, June 21, said the facilities would be established in South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, and Rwanda

Zurich, Switzerland - Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has said Africa is working with the European Union and other partners to help create regional vaccine manufacturing hubs.

According to Reuters, the former Nigerian minister made the disclosure on Monday, June 21, during a virtual meeting.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said regional production hubs would offer a promising path to preparedness for a future health crisis. Photo credit: Chris McGrath

Speaking further, she listed Nigeria, South Africa Senegal, and Rwanda as nations being considered for the establishment of the facilities, CNBC Africa added.

Okonjo-Iweala stated that regional production hubs with open supply chains would offer a more promising path to preparedness for a future health crisis.

UN says Nigeria, S/Africa, Kenya can produce COVID-19

Earlier, Ambassador Munir Akram, the president of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) said Nigeria had the capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccine if the manufacturers share the relevant technology with the country.

Ambassador Akram made this known during a virtual press briefing attended by Legit.ng which was aimed at highlighting the priority actions the world needs to take to recover from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as quickly as possible.

Highlighting some of the key steps needed to be taken to recover from the virus, Ambassador Akram said vaccine production and equitable distribution are critical.

Africa has not escaped COVID-19 - WHO DG warns

Meanwhile, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has warned that the African continent has not escaped from the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO boss made this known on Tuesday, May 25, at the third edition of the annual UBA Africa Conversations organised to mark Africa Day and attended by Legit.ng.

Dr. Ghebreyesus lamented that the African continent is not doing well enough in terms of the volumes of vaccinations though he noted that 47 countries have started vaccinating.

