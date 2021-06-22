Father’s Day celebration recently took place in most parts of the world on June 20, 2021, with people celebrating the good father figures in their lives

Numerous internet users, just like in previous years, used that opportunity to celebrate their mothers on the day meant for fathers

Legit.ng readers have now shared their thoughts on why single mothers are even celebrated more than single dads on Father’s Day

It is very glaring to most people that Mother’s Day is celebrated more times in a year than Father’s Day and it still comes as a surprise that some women still decide to celebrate themselves on this day set aside for men.

This practice has been noticed to be commonly displayed by single mothers or children who were mainly raised by their mums.

It has led to some sort of debate online with people asking why men can’t be left alone to enjoy the day in peace without women also wanting the spotlight.

Tonto Dikeh shares photos of herself dressed as a man to mark Father's Day. Photos: @tontolet

Some Legit.ng readers recently took to Facebook to share their thoughts on why they feel single mothers are more celebrated than single dads on Father’s Day.

Temitope Ashogbon said a mother's love is different from that of a father's:

"Mother's love cannot be compared to father's love."

Samuel Orkyaa asked a question of her own:

"In the world generally, between a man and a woman who has more respect?"

Nkajima Samuel had this to say:

"Bcos some single mothers were rejected, some lost their spouse and some were abandoned by the fathers of their children...They struggled to bring up d child and so they deserve to be celebrated.."

Kingsley Harley wrote:

"Both of them are needed been a single mother is not that easy, no matter what no one can feel the vacuum of father, both are needed, and women are still great in their respective personality."

Laah D Anchang:

"Some women don't want anything for the man. Everyday we celebrate y'all but a single day for men, you want to control and confuse it's use. I think the society is just too unfair to men deep down. God bless fathers."

Nigerian female celebs celebrate themselves on Father's Day

Sunday, June 20, 2021, marked Father's Day around the world and millions of people celebrated their fathers/father figures in their lives.

Divorced mum of two, Mercy Aigbe, seized the opportunity to also celebrate herself.

Interestingly, Aigbe wasn't the only single mother celebrating on Father's Day. Joining her was Tonto Dikeh who took to her page to share some iconic throwback photos from the time she visited her son's school, dressed as a man with made-up 'facial hair' as well.

Several internet users have shared mixed feelings over their posts. Many took to the comment section to criticize the celebrity mums for trying to shine on Father's Day.

