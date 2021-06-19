A young lady has left her boyfriend emotional with her surprise birthday gifts presented to him in a bedroom

She had their entire room decorated with flowers and expensive presents to celebrate his momentous day

The video of the lady's romantic gesture has garnered sweet comments from many people on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A thoughtful lady has left her boyfriend overwhelmed with a catharsis of emotions with her lavish birthday surprise gifts.

The young lady’s birthday surprise achieved its intended purpose as her man was overcome with emotions when he first appeared in their bedroom.

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng, the lady had decorated their entire bedroom with lovely flowers and lavish birthday presents to surprise him.

Pretty lady leaves boyfriend emotional as she with lavish birthday surprise in bedroom video Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

She made him joyful

Oblivious to the surprise, the young man entered the bedroom and was visibly overwhelmed.

At first, he walked out and returned to hug the lady before opening his gifts.

Watch the video below:

The romantic gesture has garnered sweet comments underneath the post.

Lee_the_ewegirl commented:

'' don’t worry, soon!'' God will answer that prayer

Yaw Sarpond said:

''Wow, man keep this woman. She truly loves you. My own should come and watch and learn.''

Sammi Fox commented:

''This lady is real. Only a few of the dey.''

Adwoa Sandy said:

Beautiful experience. Enjoy and happy birthday."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Money makes love sweet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a loving husband has gifted his wife arguably the best and biggest birthday celebration in 2021.

A US netizen identified as @MrZothegoat went all out for his wife, Mary Skittlez, on her birthday, which included her getting two brand new posh rides.

All the nice bits of her big day were recorded and shared in a video on her Instagram account, which started with the couple boarding a private jet for a vacation.

The first surprise entailed part of her family who was already on the jet, and when she got in, everyone shouted "surprise", and she realised her family was also involved.

Source: Legit