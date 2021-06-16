Stakeholders in the value chain of onions in Nigeria are not backing down on their demands as prices of the spice soar higher

The association had earlier cut supply to southern Nigeria state but the move has also affected north-central states

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja is also not spared as trucks conveying onions are stopped at neighbouring Kaduna state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaduna - North-central states in Nigeria have been affected by the recent decision of the Onions Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (OPMAN) to cut supply to all southern states.

This was disclosed by OPMAN president, Aiyu Isa Maitasamu, who said the supply cut would affect some Middle Belt states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Onion producers have since cut supply to southern Nigeria and it may also affect the north-central and Abuja. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A task force to ensure compliance constituted

Speaking to Daily Trust newspaper in an exclusive interview, Maitasamu revealed that their task force has ensured that no truck loaded with onions is allowed to cross Zaria in Kaduna state, a situation that has affected the Middle Belt states and the nation's capital, Abuja.

Describing south-south states as the most peaceful for their members, the OPMAN president said there was no way the area could be spared out of the action, as one must pass through the southeast before accessing the zone.

He said their members were ready to endure the loss of the perishable items inside their stores within the producing states while the action lasts, adding, however, that they would no longer condone the killing of their members and destroying their property in southern Nigeria.

Alternatives for OPMAN during the strike

Speaking on palliative measures, he explained that some supply would be diverted to neighbouring countries where they are welcome.

He further said the group was still waiting for the fulfilment of the federal government’s promise to compensate them over the losses in Abia and Oyo states.

Meanwhile, another report by Daily Trust indicates that the recent decision by onion producers to cut supply to the entire south and some middle belt states has led to a sharp rise in the price of the commodity in Kwara state.

According to the report, many households in Kwara and other consumers now have to spend more to buy the commodity, one of the most commonly consumed vegetables in the state.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that OPMAN threatened to stop the supplying of onion to the entire southern part of Nigeria.

According to the group, the embargo on the supply would not be lifted unless certain conditions laid down by the association are met.

The association disclosed that about N4.5 billion worth of onions and properties were destroyed by suspected hoodlums across southern states in the last few months in addition to the loss of lives of members of the association without any compensation.

Similarly, Northern food traders under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria (AUFCDN) have threatened to resume their strike and cut off food supply nationwide.

The group said it will take the decision due to the failure of the federal government to pay the N4.75 billion compensation agreed with them.

The traders, however, gave the government a three-week ultimatum to implement the signed agreement that led to the calling-off of their strike in March this year.

Source: Legit