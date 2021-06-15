There may be a possible renewal of the feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his former political godfather Adams Oshiomhole

The former APC national chairman accused Obaseki of marginalising Edo North senatorial district

Oshiomhole on Monday, June 14, said the failure of inaugurating 14 APC House of Assembly members-elect was unjustifiable

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has been accused of marginalising Edo North senatorial district by not setting up any single project in the area.

The Nation reports that Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the accusation on Monday, June 14, during a meeting of APC leaders at his country home, in Iyamho, Edo North.

The political battle between Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki appears to have resumed. Photo credit: @godwinobasekiofficial

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the former governor resumed his political battle with his successor over the non-inauguration of 14 House of Assembly members.

According to Oshiomhole, it was unjustifiable that the 14 lawmakers-elect had not been inaugurated as the remaining 10 members loyal to Obaseki sit in the Government House.

However, Obaseki in a report by The Cable said he has no power to bring back the lawmakers-elect.

He noted that the 14 assembly members were not prevented from performing their duties, but they “refused to be inaugurated”.

14 Edo Assembly members-elect

The Edo state governor had said the 14 House of Assembly members-elect were deceived by the former national chairman of the APC, adding that now they don’t have jobs.

According to Obaseki, the 12 assembly members-elect, who refused to show up for inauguration, and two others betrayed the confidence their constituents had in them.

He explained that the action denied the lawmakers’ constituents representation in the House.

Obaseki and Oshiomhole settle dispute

About three months ago, Obaseki and his predecessor appeared to have settled their rift despite political differences.

Both politicians on Saturday, March 6, exchanged warm greetings at an event in Auchi. Obaseki said he holds no personal grudges against Oshiomhole.

Obaseki faults congratulatory message from Oshiomhole

Meanwhile, Obaseki faulted the congratulatory messages sent to him by Oshiomhole and Osagie Ize-Iyamu following his victory at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had dismissed the certificate forgery case filed against the governor by the APC.

Obaseki in a statement on Tuesday, June 1, questioned the genuineness of the messages made by both politicians.

Source: Legit Newspaper