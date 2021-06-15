A new bill might soon be passed by Nigerian lawmakers compelling presidents to address the country on the state of the nation

If passed, Nigerian lawmakers can also compel the president to speak if he fails to honour the law

According to the sponsor of the bill, it was borne out of the refusal by Buhari to appear before the National Assembly last year

FCT, Abuja - In a move that will gladden the heart of many, the House of Representatives is making a huge proposition that will change how presidents communicate with Nigerians.

The bill, which has been sponsored by a lawmaker, is proposing making it compulsory for every sitting president to address Nigerians on the state of the nation, Punch Newspaper reports.

With the bill, President Muhammadu Buhari or any sitting president will be required to address a joint session of the National Assembly periodically.

If they refuse to do this, the National Assembly will be empowered to summon him.

The bill is sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ethiope-East/Ethiope-West Federal Constituency in Delta state, Ben Igbakpa.

The legislation is titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Make Provision for the State of the Nation Address By President and for Other Matters, 2020.’

The bill read:

“Be it enacted by the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as follows:

“The president shall address the joint session aforesaid on such issues including but not limited to national security, the economy, budget performance, foreign policy and social justice."

Source: Legit.ng