Jos, Plateau state - Chief Letep Dabang has been removed as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau state.

He was accused of anti-party activities which led to his suspension.

This was confirmed by Governor Simon Lalong during a lecture and dinner organised for stakeholders as part of the activities to mark the June 12 Democracy Day which held at the Rayfield Government House in Jos, Punch Newspaper reports.

He said:

“We have a new APC chairman in Plateau. He is here with us. I saw him trying to send a text message using his phone and I said, let me stop here and recognise him before he will suspend me.”

Report has it that Dabang was replaced by his Deputy, Enough Fanmak.

Dabang’s suspension was contained in a letter written to him by the party’s National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, The Nation added.

Lecturer kidnapped

In another report, a lecturer of the University of Jos, Plateau state, Dan Ella, was kidnapped by gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, June 9.

Philip Gyang, an eyewitness said that the criminals raided Ella's residence located in the Jos North local government area of the state and whisked him away to an unknown destination after firing shots to scare neighbours away.

The lecturer's abduction was confirmed by Lazarus Maigoro the chairman of the university's chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Gunmen kidnap UNIJOS lecturer, husband

Earlier, Grace Ayanbimpe, a professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of Jos, and her husband were abducted by an armed gang in the Plateau capital on Monday, May 17.

The gunmen stormed the residence of the couple located around Haske Quarters, Lamingo in the Jos North local government area of the state.

A resident, Philip Dachung, who confirmed the development to the online newspaper, disclosed that the attackers stormed the residence of the professor with loud gunshots and seriously terrified the neighbourhood.

