Nigeria's mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya returned to winning ways following his victory over Marvin Vettori to retain his UFC 263 title at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.

The 31-year-old maintained his dominance in the middleweight division after winning the fight via unanimous decision 50-45, 50-45, 50-45 at the end of the fight according to MMA Fighting and CBS Sport.

This is however the second time Adesanya will be beating the Italian fighter having initially conquered him during their first meeting in April 2018 - but that was through a split decision.

The Nigerian-born fighter came deployed his usual orthodox style and he dominated most part of the first two of their five rounds fight.

Nigeria's Israel Adesanya during his UFC 263 middleweight bout against Marvin Vettori. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 263 card and results

Israel Adesanya (c) def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Brandon Moreno (c) def. Deiveson Figueiredo via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Leon Edwards def. Nate Diaz via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Belal Muhammad def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via first-round TKO (arm injury)

Movsar Evloev def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Vettori made attempts to overturn the possession in his favour but it appears that he had run out of fumes towards the end of the meeting with his movement not at par with his opponent.

Jan Blachowicz beating Israel Adesanya in the light heavyweight division

Recalled that Adesanya suffered his first career defeat in March after trying to move up to the light heavyweight division but Jan Blachowicz outshined him via decision after five rounds.

This fight with Vettori was however a chance for the Stylebender to show he has not gone anywhere in the middleweight division.

Isreal Adesanya racially abused by a fan before Vettori fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adesanya was subjected to racist abuse as he continued to build up towards his UFC 263 fight against Marvin Vettori.

A fan of the Italian fighter sent some nasty words to the 31-year-old just hours before their rematch after the first meeting in 2018.

The Stylebender was victorious at the end of the encounter and that was probably why he was getting this unsolicited attention to derail him this time around.

