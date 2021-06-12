Lagos - The news reports in Nigeria for the week of June 5- June 11 were dominated by the surprising death of Prophet TB Joshua, a popular Nigerian preacher.

Legit.ng has compiled a lits of some of the top stories that got the attention of newsreaders within the week below:

1. Breaking: Prophet TB Joshua Dies Few Days to His 58th Birthday

Multiple unconfirmed reports surfaced on the night of Saturday, June 5, claiming the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Joshua, better known as Prophet TB Joshua, is dead.

The church has now confirmed the death of the televangelist who was said to have died suddenly on Saturday night in Lagos after concluding a programme.

2. TB Joshua: Obaseki Reveals Why CAN, PFN Failed to Send Condolence Messages

The senior pastor of Divine Grace of Glory Church Intl, Benin, Pastor P. I.A Obaseki, on Monday, June 7 revealed why the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) refused to send their condolence messages to the family of late T. B. Joshua.

According to the Benin-based senior pastor, both organisations failed to express any sympathy towards the demise of the prophet because they didn’t believe in his style of ministry.

3. Pronounced Dead at 3am: How Pastor TB Joshua Died, His Last Moments During Church Sevice

Pastor Temitope Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) was conducting a church service on Saturday, June 5, when he started feeling uncomfortable.

The Nation learnt that the man of God who was officiating the service left at some point for his apartment.

4. His Unusual Birth, and Other Strange Things You Didn't Know About Prophet TB Joshua

On the night of Saturday, June 5, news surfaced online that one of the popular pastors in Nigeria, Temitope Balogun Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), had passed on.

As his family, friends, the church and the nation mourn the death of the man of God, Legit.ng highlights some important facts about him.

5. TB Joshua: Photos Emerge of Late Televangelist and Philanthropist's Wife and 3 Children; 1 is a Lawyer

The world is mourning the death of renowned preacher, Prophet TB Joshua, whose real name is Temitope Balogun Joshua. The Nigerian pastor and televangelist died in Lagos.

TB Joshua was known widely across Africa and in Latin-speaking nations. He was aged 57 and the cause of death is still unknown.

6. Did He Foresee His Death? TB Joshua's Last Message About His 58th Birthday

News of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua's death has thrown many individuals into a state of shock.

On June 3, the man of God shared a message on Facebook, telling his followers that he would not be able to celebrate his 58th birthday.

7. TB Joshua: SCOAN Shares Video of Late Prophet’s Last Service Before His Death

Emmanuel TV, the media arm of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) church of all nations has shared the last moments of its founder, Late Prophet TB Joshua.

Ondo-born Joshua died in the early hours of Sunday, June 6; a day after hosting partners meeting in the church.

8. TB Joshua: Nigerian Pastor Reveals Why God Allowed Synagogue Founder Die Suddenly

Lagos - The general overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) worldwide, James Bayo-Owoyemi, said Prophet TB Joshua likely died because he had concluded his earthly mission.

The Guardian reported that the president of UACC made the claim when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, June 7.

9. How I Prophesied About T.B Joshua’s Death 4 Times, Popular Cleric Reveals

The General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, claims that he prophesied about the death of late televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua before it suddenly happened.

Iginla made the disclosure while making a heartfelt tribute to the deceased during a church service on Sunday, June 6, hours after news of T.B Joshua's death broke.

10. Twitter Reacts to FG’s Ban, Discloses Next Action in Nigeria

The microblogging site, Twitter, has reacted to the federal government’s decision to suspend its operations in Nigeria.

Sarah Hart, Twitter’s senior policy communications manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, told The Cable that the company is investigating the development.

