The Nigerian Army has taken a strategic workforce structure that is poised to take on the daunting tasks of neutralising terrorists in the country

This is as the leadership of the NA under Magor-General Farouk Yahaya has appointed some key officers to assume new critical offices

Yahaya on Thursday, June 10, made some changes in the force's public relations and the Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI

Days after taking over from his predecessor, Ibrahim Attahiru, the new Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya, on Thursday, June 10, carried out some critical appointments and postings in the Nigerian Army.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu is the new director of NA's public relations an office formerly occupied by Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, The Cable reports.

The new appointments and reshuffling, according to COAS Yahaya are to take place with immediate effect (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Also, Major General CG Musa was moved from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to become the Director-General at Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI (formerly known as Operation Lafiya Dole).

Major General Musa's deputy at HADIN KAI is now Major General IM Jallo.

A statement signed by Yerima which contained the full postings is in the Facebook post below:

The reshuffling, expected to be effected immediately, is in line with COAS Yahaya's vision to have a professional NA capable of carrying out stipulated missions in defence of the nation's territory.

Yahaya charged all the affected senior officers to justify the trust and honour conferred on them.

DHQ Makes Clarification on Rumoured Mass Retirement in Nigerian Army

Earlier, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) during a press briefing in Abuja debunked claims that there will be mass retirement in the NA.

Denying the rumours, Bernard Onyeuko, the acting director, defence media operations on Thursday, noted that retirement of Army generals was often voluntary and that so far no such directive has been issued or approved.

Affirming the military's position on the perceived mass retirement, Onyeuko stated:

“I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours as retirement is only on a voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so. At this point, no retirement has been authorised by the military high command."

