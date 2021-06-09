- After several months of back and forth, JUSUN's industrial action which began in April 2021 has finally come to an end

- The union made this known on Wednesday, June 9, after members of the group had shut down courts across the country

- JUSUN took the decision after a long meeting with National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

FCT Abuja - The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) called off its strike which started in April 2021 after months of the tussle to press for financial autonomy.

The Nation reports that the union at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, June 9, resolved to suspend its two-month strike, effective from Monday, June 14.

The development followed a meeting with JUSUN leaders on Tuesday, June 8, with the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.

In another report by Daily Nigerian, the striking workers were urged to put an end to the industrial action in the interest of the country and the suffering court users.

How it started

JUSUN members had shut down the Supreme Court in Abuja, in line with their threat to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike to press for financial autonomy for the judicial arm of government.

The development came as a defiance to the last-minute appeal by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to the workers to shelve the industrial action, which it said was ill-timed considering the COVID-19 constraints the Nigerian courts had been battling with since last year.

Nigerian governor announces full autonomy

Meanwhile, Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta, on Tuesday, May 18, disclosed that the state's judiciary has been accorded full autonomy in line with the law signed back in January 2021.

The governor revealed this good news during his reception of Justice Marshal Umukoro, the chief judge of the state, at Government House in Asaba.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he noted that with the setting up of the relevant committees by Justice Umukoro, the state is set to begin the process of implementing full autonomy for the judiciary.

