- The Nigeria Police Force has made clarifications on the suspension of issuance of tinted vehicles windscreens

- Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police made the order on Monday, June 7, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja

- According to him, the suspension would remain in force pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted permits

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has affirmed that all existing vehicle tinted glass permits, duly issued by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), remain valid.

IGP Baba made this known on Wednesday, June 9, in a statement issued by the Force public relations officer, CP Frank Mba, and seen by Legit.ng.

He said the clarification became necessary following public enquiries that greeted the announcement of the suspension of issuance of new tinted permits by the IGP on Monday, June 7, in Abuja.

Suspension of issuance of tinted permit temporary

According to him, the suspension, which is a temporary measure, would remain in force pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

Baba also noted that the move is part of efforts to streamline the process of issuance and usage in line with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act which is explicit on conditions for the use of vehicles with tinted glasses in Nigeria.

He said this would effectively address contemporary security challenges associated with the usage of tinted glasses by criminal elements who hide under the cover of tinted vehicles to carry out their nefarious activities.

Similarly, the IGP stated that the existing SPY number plates must be used by authorised users for purposes, and vehicles specified by law.

He added that the issuance of new SPY number plates remains on hold pending the release of a new protocol that would guide its issuance and usage in the country.

IGP orders CPs, AIGs to ensure total compliance in states, zones

The IGP also directed commissioners of police in the thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to give full effect to the directives as contained in the statement.

He specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use by unauthorised users or fitted to unauthorised vehicles are retrieved forthwith.

Baba, however, warned that while carrying out these assignments, officers must ensure the rights and privileges of citizens are respected in line with the laws of the land and in accordance with international best practices.

