- More facts are emerging on the ongoing tussle between the federal government of Nigeria and Twitter

- Top officials in the Nigerian government said the suspension will remain in place until Twitter shows penitence

- There are also confirmations that no word has been heard from Twitter by the Nigerian government since the suspension was announced

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Guardian newspaper indicates that despite widespread anger over the ban on Twitter use in Nigeria, the federal government is not ready to shift grounds.

According to the report, a top government functionary squealed that the ban remains indefinite for now as the Buhari-led administration insists on using the opportunity to enforce social media regulation.

Twitter, a global micro-blogging platform, was created and founded by Jack Dorsey. Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

The source added:

“In fact, there will be a public communication today or tomorrow asking all foreign social media companies to register before they can be allowed to operate in the country.”

The source also gave more details over the fall-out of a meeting between the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and some foreign envoys.

He said:

“The government may have regretted the meeting with envoys, giving the impression the minister may have acted without the full backing of the full house, that is the presidency.

“This is because it is believed Twitter has two standards; one for Nigeria and one for other countries. So, for now, the government is not backing down.”

Another top federal government official told ThisDay newspaper that the suspension is to remain indefinitely until the company shows remorse.

According to him, since the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria, the company has not reached out to the federal government for dialogue.

The source said:

“As we speak, there has been no communication between Twitter and the federal government, and until the company does the needful, its operations will remain suspended indefinitely.”

Meanwhile, Nana Nwachukwu, a legal consultant, activist, and research expert, has condemned the suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government.

Nwachukwu who spoke on the ban during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Monday, June 7, described the action of the Nigerian government as repressive.

According to her, the move by the Buhari-led administration has taken Nigeria down so many achievement notches.

Similarly, the civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa has expressed dismay over the indefinite suspension of Twitter services in Nigeria by the federal government.

The group also frowned at the directive by the ministry of information that all Over-The-Top services must be licensed by the National Broadcasting Commission before they can operate within Nigeria.

The organisation said it is concerned that at a time when nations around the world are building mutually constructive relationships with citizens through diverse channels of communication, the Nigerian government is imposing a ban on Twitter.

Source: Legit