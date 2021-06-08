There have been speculations that a number of generals who are seniors to the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya may be forced to retire following the army chief's appointment.

ThisDay reported that Course 36 officers, who are seniors to Yahaya, were directed via a memo to proceed on compulsory leave.

A total of 29 army major generals have been approved to proceed on compulsory leave. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

The generals will also undertake a one-year course in any local institution of their choice upon the conclusion of the leave.

Legit.ng gathered that it is a tradition in the Nigerian military that when a junior personnel is appointed as a service chief, senior officers would proceed on retirement as they are unlikely to take orders from their juniors.

Below is the full list of generals from Regular Course 36 expected to be retired, according to a memo also sighted by Premium Times:

1. JB Olawumi

2. JO Akomolafe

3. CO Ude

4. G Oyefesobi

5. MO Uzoh

6. CC Okonkwo

7. MSA Aliyu

8. UM Mohammed

9. BM Shafa

10. NE Angbazo

11. YP Auta

12. SA Yaro

13. J Sarham

14. HE Ayamasoawei

15. OF Azinta

16. BA Akinroluyo

17. KAY Isiyaku

18. AT Hamman

19. AM Aliyu

20. HPZ Vintienagba

21. HR Momoh

22. JR Unuigbe

23. AA Jidda

24. OI Uzomere

25. MH Magaji

26. LA Adegboye

27. MA Masanawa

28. OA Akinyemi

29. AM Dauda

DHQ clarifies rumoured mass retirement

Claims that there will be mass retirement in the Nigerian Army was on Thursday, June 3, denied by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) during a press briefing in Abuja.

Denying the rumours, Bernard Onyeuko, the acting director, Defence media operations noted that retirement of Army generals is often voluntary and that so far no such directive has been issued or approved.

Army boss, CDS to meet generals facing retirement

The chief of army staff and the chief of defence staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, are expected to meet 29 army major generals and members of Course 36 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) facing retirement.

The officers were tipped to leave the force following the appointment of Yahaya as the new army boss.

The affected personnel are expected to meet both the army chief and Irabor, on Thursday, June 10, to iron out the issues after they complained about the sudden and premature retirement confronting them.

