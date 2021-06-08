List: 29 Nigerian Army Major Generals Expected to be Retired
There have been speculations that a number of generals who are seniors to the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya may be forced to retire following the army chief's appointment.
ThisDay reported that Course 36 officers, who are seniors to Yahaya, were directed via a memo to proceed on compulsory leave.
The generals will also undertake a one-year course in any local institution of their choice upon the conclusion of the leave.
Legit.ng gathered that it is a tradition in the Nigerian military that when a junior personnel is appointed as a service chief, senior officers would proceed on retirement as they are unlikely to take orders from their juniors.
Below is the full list of generals from Regular Course 36 expected to be retired, according to a memo also sighted by Premium Times:
1. JB Olawumi
2. JO Akomolafe
3. CO Ude
4. G Oyefesobi
5. MO Uzoh
6. CC Okonkwo
7. MSA Aliyu
8. UM Mohammed
9. BM Shafa
10. NE Angbazo
11. YP Auta
12. SA Yaro
13. J Sarham
14. HE Ayamasoawei
15. OF Azinta
16. BA Akinroluyo
17. KAY Isiyaku
18. AT Hamman
19. AM Aliyu
20. HPZ Vintienagba
21. HR Momoh
22. JR Unuigbe
23. AA Jidda
24. OI Uzomere
25. MH Magaji
26. LA Adegboye
27. MA Masanawa
28. OA Akinyemi
29. AM Dauda
DHQ clarifies rumoured mass retirement
Claims that there will be mass retirement in the Nigerian Army was on Thursday, June 3, denied by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) during a press briefing in Abuja.
Denying the rumours, Bernard Onyeuko, the acting director, Defence media operations noted that retirement of Army generals is often voluntary and that so far no such directive has been issued or approved.
Army boss, CDS to meet generals facing retirement
The chief of army staff and the chief of defence staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, are expected to meet 29 army major generals and members of Course 36 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) facing retirement.
The officers were tipped to leave the force following the appointment of Yahaya as the new army boss.
The affected personnel are expected to meet both the army chief and Irabor, on Thursday, June 10, to iron out the issues after they complained about the sudden and premature retirement confronting them.
