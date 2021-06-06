- Wizkid's first baby mama Shola Ogudu recently shared throwback photo of herself and her son Boluwatife which was taken ten years ago

- The throwback photo was taken on Shola's graduation day; in the photo, Boluwatife could be seen in her mother's arms

- Many instantly fell in love with the photo and soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

Singer Wizkid's first baby mama Shola Ogudu has taken people down memory lane as she shared a throwback photo of herself and Tife.

Taking to her Instagram page, Shola said her mum sent her the photo she took ten years ago when the singer's first son was barely a month old.

Shola shared an adorable throwback photo of herself and Boluwatife and got many talking. Photo credit: @o.oluwanishola

In the photo, Shola who was decked in her graduation gown carried Tife in her arms and wore a beautiful smile.

She captioned the video:

"Look what my mum sent me, been staring at this ALL MORNING!!!

"July 16th 2011 - Graduation Day (BSC in Economics) Tife was barely a month old! 10 years later God’s Grace still abounds."

Tife and others react

The young boy took to his mum's page to react to the adorable photo. He wrote:

"Love forever mama."

@johakanyamneza said:

"Wow! I see God’s blessings for you o! On displayyy yesss!! May he continue to bless you, you have done well Shola."

@la_tonrewaju commented:

"Welldone mama, you're truly BLESSED. Feels like me. Mine was barely 3 months on my graduation day. This time next week, she'll be 3 years, it's been a humbling journey and I'm absolutely grateful to God. Wouldn't have it another way if I could."

@_wandes_gram said:

"May u both live long, may u live to eat d fruit of ur labor."

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian superstar singer Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, may have three children with three different women but it goes without saying that his kids are pretty united.

Recall earlier on, Legit.ng reported that his first son, Tife, clocked 10 on May 13, 2021, to the joy of his fans and well-wishers. To mark the special day, the young boy shared dashing photos of himself on his Instagram page. Well, his younger brothers, Ayo and Zion, were among those who marked the special day with him. Ayo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his big brother with a sweet message.

