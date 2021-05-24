Women in Nigeria are now easy targets for criminal elements across the country as cases of kidnapping, robbery and killings are on the rise

Almost on a daily basis, citizens are been robbed, kidnapped, or killed by criminal elements while security agencies struggle to contain the situation

Intelligence sharing is now at the forefront as citizens help themselves to avoid been victims of these dare-devil criminals

The insecurity in the country in recent times has gotten many Nigerians worried over their safety and well-being.

Almost on a daily basis, Nigerians wake up to the news that someone has either been robbed, kidnapped, or killed by criminal elements.

As the security agencies seem helpless in curbing the trend, citizens are now active in intelligence sharing to ensure innocent Nigerians are not victims of these criminal elements.

One place where criminals operate freely, especially in big cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano, is during traffic congestion on the road.

There have been several reported cases of criminal elements waylaying innocent citizens in traffic and either disposseing them of their personal belongings or kidnapping them.

Legit.ng has stumbled on six security tips shared on a security platform for drivers, especially ladies/women, to adhere to when driving in traffic.

They are:

1. Always stay in middle lanes as much as possible, especially when in traffic

2. Ignore any directive to park or open your doors. If your attacker threatens to shoot, let him. Better he shoots you there than take you elsewhere.

3. If you feel threatened, accelerate immediately and hit the car in front of you hard. That will cause a commotion that makes your attacker run away. Better you have a repair bill than the alternative.

4. Stay aware of your surrounding always. Don't get too caught up in conversation or music not to know what is going on around you.

5. Tint your car windows, even it is lightly.

6. Realize that in such a situation, the greatest weapon you have is your car. Think of it as such and use it as such. Any opportunity you see, hit the assailant and make sure he never another driver and threaten again.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state police command has beefed up security in different parts of the state to avert any possible attack.

This followed a statement by the police commissioner in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, during a security summit chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Odumosu said the command was investigating threats by armed groups to attack soft targets in the commercial city.

In a related development, members of the Lagos state House of Assembly resumed from the Sallah break on Tuesday, May 18 with a call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation over issues relating to insecurity.

The House members suggested that the National Assembly amend the Act establishing the Nigeria Police Force to create state police.

