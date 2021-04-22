The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria due to security concerns

In an updated travel advisory, the US government lists 14 states in Nigeria where its citizens should avoid going to if at all they have to travel to the country

Borno, Yobe, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and nine other states were listed in the advisory with various security concerns

The United States has updated its travel advisory, warning its citizens not to travel to 14 out of the 36 states in Nigeria due to various security concerns.

The travel advisory issued updated on Monday, August 23, placed Nigeria on Level 3, implying that the US citizens are advised to reconsider travelling to Nigeria.

The advisory sighted by Legit.ng on the US government's website placed Nigeria on Level 3 due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime.

It added that some areas have increased risk than others.

The advisory further listed the security concerns peculiar to all the 14 states the US citizens are advised to avoid going to.

Terrorism and kidnapping

1. Borno

2. Yobe

3. Adamawa (northern part)

Kidnapping

4. Bauchi

5. Gombe

6. Kaduna

7. Kano

8. Katsina

9. Zamfara

Crime, kidnapping, and maritime crime

10. Akwa Ibom

11. Bayelsa

12. Cross River

13. Delta

14. Rivers (with the exception of Port Harcourt)

The advisory further indicates that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Nigeria due to COVID-19. The Level 2 health notice a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country.

According to the advisory, the risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms in Nigeria may be lower if one is fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine.

Meanwhile, Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare "a national state of emergency" over Nigeria's security crisis.

The PDP leader made this known in a press briefing covered by Channels TV and seen by Legit.ng on YouTube.

Secondus said everywhere in Nigeria, from the north to the south, is no longer safe.

