Yvette Prieto: Top 15 facts about Michael Jordan's wife

Yvette Prieto is an American former model who has worked for Alexander W*ng. She also appeared in the documentary Cuba: An Island Apart. Yvette gained more fame after marrying the legendary former NBA player Michael Jordan.

Yvette Prieto attends the 11th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort at CityCenter in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Yvette Prieto and Michael met in a Miami nightclub in 2008, quickly fell in love and moved in together the following year. They were engaged in 2011 and later got married.

Profile summary

Full name Yvette Prieto Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Cuba Current residence Jupiter, Florida Nationality Cuban-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Body measurements in inches 37-26-37 Body measurements in centimetres 93-66-93 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Maria Prieto Father Carlos Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Michael Jordan Children 2 Profession Former model Net worth $50 million

Top 15 facts about Yvette Prieto

Who is Michael Jordan's wife? Here is everything you need to know about her.

1. She was born in 1978

The former American model was born on 26 March 1978 in Cuba to Carlos and Maria Prieto. As of 2023, Yvette Prieto's age is 45 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

She moved with her parents to the United States and received citizenship there. She has a brother who runs a Miami sneaker store.

2. She is a college graduate

Michael Jordan's wife graduated from college with a degree in Business Management. At one time, she tried to work in her father's company, but she was more interested in the modelling business and focused on it.

3. She was a model

What does Yvette Prieto do for a living? Yvette Prieto tried the modelling business but did not achieve great success in this field. Her career peaked during her cooperation with Alexander W*ng and shooting for calendars and in commercials. She was also a manager at Beet the LBS and a property manager at Aqua Management.

4. She has incredible dancing skills

Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan attend Jordan All-Star With Fabolous 23 at Isleworth Golf & Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

One of the hidden talents of Michael Jordan's wife is a passion for dancing. The two met while dancing at a Miami nightclub in 2008.

5. She dated Julio Iglesias Jr.

The former model previously dated Julio Iglesias Jr., the son of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and brother of Latin pop star Enrique Iglesias.

6. She met Michael Jordan at a nightclub

How did Michael Jordan meet Yvette Prieto? Jordan and Yvette first met in 2008 at a Miami nightclub. They allegedly moved in together the following year, and Jordan proposed to her over the Christmas break in 2011.

7. They had their wedding in Florida

The couple had their wedding on 27 April 2013. It was held at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. It was attended by over 500 guests who were transported via tour bus to the reception held at the Bears Club. J'Aton Couture designed her wedding gown.

Some famous personalities who attended the wedding include Patrick Ewing, Spike Lee, and Tiger Woods. The reception featured live performances by Robin Thicke and Usher.

8. Their wedding cost $10 million

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's wedding cost approximately $10 million. Instead of gifts, the couple requested guests to donate to the James R. Jordan Foundation, named after Michael's father. After the ceremony, Yvette and Michael later donated the wedding flowers to Jupiter Medical Centre.

9. She signed a prenup

Yvette and Jordan signed a prenuptial agreement. If the spouses decide to file for divorce, Michael Jordan does not risk losing his fortune.

In the case of a divorce, he is ready to give Yvette a million dollars for each year of marriage. Moreover, if the union will last ten years, the total amount of compensation will be only $5 million.

10. She has twin daughters with Jordan

Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan arrive at the 11th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational welcome reception at the Liquid Pool Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Isaac Brekken

Yvette and Michael have twin daughters, namely Ysabel and Victoria Jordan. Yvette Prieto's twins were born on 9 February 2014 in Florida, West Palm Beach, United States.

11. She is a stepmom

Apart from Yvette Prieto's children with Jordan, the model is also a stepmom to Jordan's three children from his previous marriage to Juanita Vanoy. They are two sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, and a daughter, Jasmine.

Did Michael Jordan's first wife remarry? Juanita did not remarry. She prefers a low-key life, and not much is known about her current whereabouts.

12. She is a rich woman

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yvette Prieto's net worth is estimated to be $50 million. On the other hand, her husband has a net worth of $2.2 billion. He is one of the richest NBA players.

13. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall

The former model is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall and weighs 141 pounds or 64 kilograms. Her body measurements are 37-26-37 inches or 93-66-93 centimetres. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

14. She resides in Jupiter, Florida

Yvette and her family reside in a 28,000-square-foot mansion in Jupiter, Florida. The house, which lies on three acres, is valued at $20 million. It has 11 bedrooms, a pool, and a basket court.

15. She is a private woman

Unlike most celebrities, Yvette is a private woman. She is not active on any social media platforms, even though there are numerous accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram bearing her name.

Despite the difference in age of 15 years and different controversial stories, Jordan and Yvette Prieto are happily married and bring up their children together.

