- It's the year 2021 but the 2023 general elections in Nigeria is already a trending topic

- Permutations, alignments, and realignments are the order of the day in Nigeria's unpredictable political environment

- Already, some serving Nigerian senators are gearing up to be governors in their various home states in 2023

Unlike in some other climes, a state governor is more accorded respect and wields more power than a senator in Nigeria.

This is the reason why every election cycle, serving senators abandon their legislative duties to contest for their political party's governorship ticket.

As the 2023 general elections approach, a number of serving senators are already gearing up to contest for the governorship seats in their states.

Legit.ng lists the senators who are already preparing to succeed their governors.

1. Enyinnaya Abaribe

An immensely experienced politician having served as deputy governor and now the minority leader of the Senate, 66-year old Abaribe is one senator to look out for in 2023. He is currently oiling his political machine to kick-start his campaign to take over from Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in Abia state.

2. Ike Ekweremadu

58-year old Ekweremadu is not a pushover when it comes to politics. He has been the deputy president of the Nigerian Senate for 12 years. An erudite lawyer and respected politician in his home state of Enugu, Ekweremadu is said to be gearing up to take over from incumbent Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

3. Emmanuel Bwacha

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha is the current Senate deputy minority leader in the National Assembly. He represents Taraba South Senatorial District and he is a ranking member of the Senate, having been in the upper chamber since 2011. Bwacha is said to be preparing to contest the 2023 governorship election in the north-east state of Taraba where he comes from.

4. Ovie Omo-Agege

57-year old Omo-Agege is currently the deputy president of the Nigerian Senate. Before his foray into politics, Omo-Agege who represents Delta State Central Senatorial District at the red chambers was an accomplished lawyer. He was first elected into the Senate in 2015. He is now gunning to replace Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the Delta state governor in 2023.

5. Ishaku Elisha Abbo

Senator Abbo currently represents Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly. His defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020 signalled his intention to contest for the seat of the Adamawa state governor in 2023. Abbo is expected to challenge the APC ticket in the next general elections.

6. Abba Moro

Moro is a former minister of interior and the current senator representing Benue South Senatorial District. The politician has taken it upon himself in the last few months to canvass for the major tribes in his home state to consider an Idoma governor in 2023. Moro is expected to fly the Idoma flag, the dominant tribe in his senatorial district ahead of the next general elections.

