Diesel Prices by 28.48% to N1,189, NBS Shows Most Expensive States
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average retail price of automotive gas oil (diesel) increased to N1,447.62 per litre in the month of December 2024.
The new diesel price indicated a 28.48% increase compared to the average diesel pump price of N1,126.69 per litre recorded in the same month of 2023.
The bureau also noted that the December price is a 0.05% increase from N1,446.83 in August 2024 on a month-on-month basis.
NBS stated this in its latest Automotive gas oil (Diesel) price watch report, published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.
States by state analysis
Furthermore, the NBS provided a breakdown of state-by-state analysis, showing the top three States with the highest average price of the product.
According to the bureau, in the month of December 2024 the states were Nigerians paid the highest diesel per lire prices Bauchi State (N2,300), Benue State (N1,780), and Borno State (1,725.48).
The top three lowest prices were recorded in the following States: Lagos State (N1,215), Ogun (N1,231.64), and Ekiti State (N1,257.86).
10 states with the most expensive prices
- Bauchi: N2,300
- Benue: N1,780
- Borno: N1,725.48
- Plateau: N1,650
- Bayelsa: N1,608.33
- Sokoto: N1,575
- Nassarawa: N1,550
- Taraba: N1,537.78
- Adamawa: N1,500
- Niger: N1,481.25
10 states with the lowest prices
- Lagos: N1,215
- Ogun: N1,231.64
- Ekiti: N1,257.86
- Kogi: N1,282.5
- Imo: N1,307.38
- Anambra: N1,310.73
- Kaduna: N1,311.54
- Zamfara: N1,314.29
- Abuja: N1,325
- Ebonyi: N1,332.01
Zonal average diesel prices
- South East: N1,344.58
- North Central: N1,500.30
- North East: N1,668.33
- South South: N1,464.14
- South West: N1,302.04
- North West: N1,389.96
