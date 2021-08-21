Jennifer Marie Brown’s biography: Who is Jake Tapper's Wife?

Jake Tapper is a CNN journalist and author based in the United States. He co-hosts the Sunday edition of the State of the Union and anchors the weekday news show The Lead with Jake Tapper. His wife is Jennifer Marie Brown, and the couple has two kids. So, who is Jake Tapper's wife?

Find out more about Jake Tapper's wife here.

Profile summary

Full name: Jennifer Marie Brown

Jennifer Marie Brown Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 11th May 1977

11th May 1977 Age: 44 years (as of 2021)

44 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Minnesota

Minnesota Current residence: Missouri

Missouri Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 106

106 Weight in kilograms: 48

48 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-33

32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-84

81-61-84 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Linda Brown

Linda Brown Father: Thomas H. Brown

Thomas H. Brown Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Jake Tapper

Jake Tapper Children: 2

2 University: University of Missouri

University of Missouri Net worth: $4 million

Jennifer Marie Brown's biography

Jennifer Marie Brown was born in Minnesota on 11th May 1977 but raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She is the daughter of Thomas H. Brown, a former merchandising shop owner in Lenexa, Kansas, and Linda M. Brown, a former Southwest Airlines customer service supervisor.

Is Jake Tapper's wife Jewish?

Jennifer Tapper is not Jewish, but her husband Jake was born into a Jewish household. He spent his summers as a child at the Jewish summer camp Camp Ramah in the Poconos.

Jennifer Marie Brown's religion?

Her religion is unknown, although given that her spouse is Jewish, she may also be Jewish.

Who is Jake Tapper married to?

He is married to Jennifer Marie, with whom he has been married for over a decade. Jake revealed in a 2016 interview with Dartmouth Alumni Magazine that he met his current wife while covering the Iowa caucuses for Good Morning America. It was in a Des Moines hotel bar in 2004.

Jennifer was working as a regional field manager for Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C. at the time. They dated for over a year and a half before tying the knot as husband and wife.

Jennifer Marie Brown's wedding

Jennifer Marie Brown and Jake Tapper got married on 3rd September 2006 near her hometown, in Kansas City, Missouri. Tapper's sister-in-law, Rabbi Laurie Hahn Tapper, officiated the wedding. The couple has been blessed with two children, Alice and Jack.

Alice has a strong desire to write. She wrote her first picture book, Raise Your Hands, in 2009 to inspire all of the girls in her school to be as confident as the boys.

Jennifer Marie Brown's net worth

Her net worth is currently estimated to be $4 million, according to allstarbio.com.

Jennifer Marie Brown works with a program called Upstream, which aims to minimize unintended pregnancies and enhance the quality of life for struggling parents and their children. She is an extremely private person who rarely speaks about herself in public.

