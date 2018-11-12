Most handsome boy in the world 2022 and his story details
All children are cute, at least in the eyes of their mothers and family members. Their little smiles, chubby cheeks and legs make many people swoon over them. While there are millions of beautiful children, one was lucky to be named the most handsome boy in the world.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
It is an extremely daunting task to announce who the most beautiful or handsome person is because beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Even so, William Franklyn Miller was named the most handsome boy in the world for his fine looks.
Profile summary
|Full name
|William Franklyn-Miller
|Nickname
|Will
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|25th March 2004
|Age
|18 years (as of 2022)
|Place of birth
|Devon, England, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|Somerset, England, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|British
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6’ 3”
|Height in centimetres
|191
|Weight in pounds
|163
|Weight in kilograms
|74
|Shoe size
|10 UK
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|Andy Franklyn-Miller
|Mother
|Shannon Franklyn-Miller
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Lily Chee (rumoured)
|Education
|Scotch College and King’s InterHigh
|Profession
|Model, actor, and social media influencer
|@william.franklyn.miller
|YouTube channel
|@William Franklyn-Miller
Who is the most handsome boy in the world in 2022?
William Franklyn-Miller was named the finest boy in the world. He is an actor, model and social media star.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
How old is the cutest boy in the world?
William Franklyn-Miller is 18 years old as of 2022. He was born on 25th March 2004, his Zodiac sign is Aries, and his nationality is British.
Where is the finest boy in the world from?
The world's most handsome boy is from the United Kingdom. He was born in Devon, United Kingdom, and resides in Somerset, United Kingdom. He spent part of his childhood in London, Melbourne, and Dublin.
Family background
William Franklyn-Miller was born into a family of three children. His father is Andy, and his mother is Shannon.
He has a younger sister named Sienna Franklyn-Miller. Sienna is a budding Instagram celebrity. His brother's name is Noah.
Educational background
Will went to Scotch College in Melbourne. However, his school and work hours often collided. He opted for online classes at King’s InterHigh.
When was William Franklyn-Miller named the most handsome boy?
Will was named the cutest boy in the world when he was 12 years old. At the time, he was based in Melbourne, Australia.
He became an overnight social media sensation after a Japanese school girl posted a photo of him on social media. He gained thousands of followers on social media as a result. He leveraged his newly-found fame to advance his career.
Career
At seven, young Will was scouted by a modelling agent in Covent Garden. he worked on various campaigns. He also starred in movies and is now a sought-after actor and model.
He often posts his modelling pictures on social media. He has ten acting credits so far, as listed below.
|Title
|Year
|Role
|A Fish Out of Water
|2016
|Zac
|Jack Irish
|2016
|Young Jack
|Neighbours
|2017
|Brandon Henley
|Arrow
|2017
|Young Joseph Wilson
|The Resurgence
|2018
|Will
|Spring Breakaway
|2019
|Ezra
|Chicken Girls
|2019
|Ezra
|Intern-in-Chief
|2019
|Ezra
|Medici
|2019
|Giovanni de' Medici
|Four Kids and It
|2020
|Carl
YouTube career
Besides acting, Will has William Franklyn-Miller has an eponymous YouTube channel with over 208k subscribers. He uses the platform to update his fans about his whereabouts, career progression, and lifestyle. He has over 7.8 million views.
Is the world's most handsome boy dating?
William Franklyn-Miller is rumoured to be in a relationship. His rumoured girlfriend is Lily Chee, a social media personality, model, and actress. The two are yet to confirm the relationship.
How tall is the most handsome boy in the world?
Will is 6’ 3” or 191 centimetres tall and weighs about 163 pounds or 74 kilograms. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His show size is 10 in UK sizes.
Trivia
- He plays rugby and enjoys hanging out with his friends in his free time.
- He enjoys travelling and surfing.
- He is represented by Bernard Kira of BMK-ENT in the USA, Charmaine Gilchrist of Gilchrist Management in Australia, and Saskia Mulder of The Artists Partnership in England.
At 12, William Franklyn-Miller was named the most handsome boy in the world after his picture went viral on social media. Today, he is an actor and model.
READ ALSO: Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria: Top 10 prettiest contestants
Legit.ng recently published a list of 10 contestants for the most beautiful girl in Nigeria. The modelling and beauty industry is one of the most lucrative industries in the world. Nigeria is no exception.
The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant started in 1983. In 1986, it was renamed the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) beauty pageant.
Source: Legit.ng