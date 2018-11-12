Most handsome boy in the world 2022 and his story details

All children are cute, at least in the eyes of their mothers and family members. Their little smiles, chubby cheeks and legs make many people swoon over them. While there are millions of beautiful children, one was lucky to be named the most handsome boy in the world.

A collage of William Franklyn-Miller's pictures in long coats. Photo: @william.franklyn.miller (modified by author)

It is an extremely daunting task to announce who the most beautiful or handsome person is because beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Even so, William Franklyn Miller was named the most handsome boy in the world for his fine looks.

Profile summary

Full name William Franklyn-Miller Nickname Will Gender Male Date of birth 25th March 2004 Age 18 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Devon, England, United Kingdom Current residence Somerset, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Zodiac sign Aries Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’ 3” Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Shoe size 10 UK Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Andy Franklyn-Miller Mother Shannon Franklyn-Miller Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Lily Chee (rumoured) Education Scotch College and King’s InterHigh Profession Model, actor, and social media influencer Instagram @william.franklyn.miller YouTube channel @William Franklyn-Miller

Who is the most handsome boy in the world in 2022?

William Franklyn-Miller was named the finest boy in the world. He is an actor, model and social media star.

How old is the cutest boy in the world?

William Franklyn-Miller is 18 years old as of 2022. He was born on 25th March 2004, his Zodiac sign is Aries, and his nationality is British.

Where is the finest boy in the world from?

The world's most handsome boy is from the United Kingdom. He was born in Devon, United Kingdom, and resides in Somerset, United Kingdom. He spent part of his childhood in London, Melbourne, and Dublin.

Family background

William Franklyn-Miller was born into a family of three children. His father is Andy, and his mother is Shannon.

He has a younger sister named Sienna Franklyn-Miller. Sienna is a budding Instagram celebrity. His brother's name is Noah.

Educational background

Will went to Scotch College in Melbourne. However, his school and work hours often collided. He opted for online classes at King’s InterHigh.

When was William Franklyn-Miller named the most handsome boy?

Will was named the cutest boy in the world when he was 12 years old. At the time, he was based in Melbourne, Australia.

He became an overnight social media sensation after a Japanese school girl posted a photo of him on social media. He gained thousands of followers on social media as a result. He leveraged his newly-found fame to advance his career.

Career

At seven, young Will was scouted by a modelling agent in Covent Garden. he worked on various campaigns. He also starred in movies and is now a sought-after actor and model.

He often posts his modelling pictures on social media. He has ten acting credits so far, as listed below.

Title Year Role A Fish Out of Water 2016 Zac Jack Irish 2016 Young Jack Neighbours 2017 Brandon Henley Arrow 2017 Young Joseph Wilson The Resurgence 2018 Will Spring Breakaway 2019 Ezra Chicken Girls 2019 Ezra Intern-in-Chief 2019 Ezra Medici 2019 Giovanni de' Medici Four Kids and It 2020 Carl

YouTube career

Besides acting, Will has William Franklyn-Miller has an eponymous YouTube channel with over 208k subscribers. He uses the platform to update his fans about his whereabouts, career progression, and lifestyle. He has over 7.8 million views.

Is the world's most handsome boy dating?

William Franklyn-Miller is rumoured to be in a relationship. His rumoured girlfriend is Lily Chee, a social media personality, model, and actress. The two are yet to confirm the relationship.

How tall is the most handsome boy in the world?

Will is 6’ 3” or 191 centimetres tall and weighs about 163 pounds or 74 kilograms. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His show size is 10 in UK sizes.

Trivia

He plays rugby and enjoys hanging out with his friends in his free time.

He enjoys travelling and surfing.

He is represented by Bernard Kira of BMK-ENT in the USA, Charmaine Gilchrist of Gilchrist Management in Australia, and Saskia Mulder of The Artists Partnership in England.

At 12, William Franklyn-Miller was named the most handsome boy in the world after his picture went viral on social media. Today, he is an actor and model.

