50+ Biblical wedding toast quotes: top wedding toasts from the Bible

In case you were invited to a wedding party, you might need to get some help in building your speech. To help make this a wedding more special event, here are the best biblical wedding toast quotes.

A wedding is a joyful occasion, but it also is a serious and important event in the newlyweds' life. For Christians, marriage in the Bible is a great picture of Jesus and His church, who become one.

Short biblical wedding toast quotes

A wedding being a special occasion, it is equally important to have wedding toasts. Below are short wedding toast from the Bible you can share.

Do everything in love. – 1 Corinthians 16:14

Through love, serve one another. – Galatians 5:13

Love yesterday, today and forever. – Jeremiah 31:3

So she became his wife, and he loved her. – Genesis 24:64

God has poured out his love into our hearts. – Romans 5:5

I thank my God every time I think of you. – Philippians 1:3

Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate. – Mark 10:9

Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers all wrongs. – Proverbs 10:12

A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity. – Proverbs 17:17

Husbands, love your wives and do not be harsh with them. – Colossians 3:19

Whoever does not love does not know God because God is love. – 1 John 4:8

Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. – Romans 12:9

Above all things, have intense and unfailing love for one another. – Romans 12:10

Long love toast for wedding cards from the Bible

In order to express their religious beliefs to their friends and relatives, many brides and grooms decide to include a religious component in their wedding ceremony. Below is a list of toast for wedding cards from the Bible that will inspire you.

Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot wash it away. Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If one were to give all the wealth of one's house for love, it would be utterly scorned. – Song of Solomon 2:16

Haven't you read," he replied, "that at the beginning the Creator 'made them male and female,' and said, 'For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh? So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate. – Matthew 19:4-6

Scarcely had I passed them when I found the one my heart loves. I held him and would not let him go till I had brought him to my mother's house, to the room of the one who conceived me. – Song of Solomon 3:4

The man said, this is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called 'woman,' for she was taken out of man." That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united with his wife, becoming one flesh. – Genesis 2:23-24

Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labour: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone? Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken. – Ecclesiastes 4:9-12

For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father's family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this? – Esther 4:14

If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast but do not have love, I gain nothing. – 1 Corinthians 13:1-3

But Ruth said, "Do not urge me to leave you or to return from following you. For where you go, I will go, and where you lodge, I will lodge. Your people shall be my people, and your God my God. Where you die, I will die, and there will I be buried. May the LORD do so to me and more also if anything but death parts me from you. – Ruth 1:16-17

So God created man in his own image; in the image of God, he created him; male and female, he created them. And God blessed them. And God said to them, 'Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it and have dominion over the fish of the sea, the birds of the heavens, and every living thing that moves on the earth. – Genesis 1:27-28

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, and keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hope, always perseveres. – 1 Corinthians 13:4-7

Wives, submit to your own husbands as to the Lord. For the husband is head of the wife, as also Christ is head of the church; He is the body's Saviour. Therefore, just as the church is subject to Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in everything. Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her, that He might sanctify and cleanse her with the washing of water by the word, that He might present her to Himself a glorious church, not having spot or wrinkle or any such thing, but that she should be holy and without blemish. – Ephesians 5:22-27

What is a good Bible verse for a wedding?

There is no need to limit yourself to what will be said if you want to include religious themes in your wedding. Below is a list of wedding toast quotes from the Bible to guide you.

Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart. – Proverbs 3:3

In the same way, husbands should love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. – Ephesians 5:28

Place me like a seal over your heart, like a seal on your arm, for love is as strong as death, its jealousy unyielding as the grave. It burns like blazing fire, like a mighty flame. – Song of Songs 8:6

Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. – Genesis 2:24

Houses and wealth are inherited from parents, but a prudent wife is from the Lord. – Proverbs 19:14

He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favour from the Lord. – Proverbs 18:22

House and wealth are inherited from fathers, but a prudent wife is from the LORD. – Proverbs 19:14

A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. – Proverbs 31:10

However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband. – Ephesians 5:33

With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. Do to others as you would have them do to you. – Luke 6:31

Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law. – Romans 13:8

Marriage is honourable among all, and the bed undefiled, but fornicators and adulterers God will judge. – Hebrews 13:4

Two are better than one because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up! – Ecclesiastes 4:9-10

What is a good wedding toast?

When preparing for their wedding day, couples who want to express their love for one another and their religion frequently look to Bible scriptures about marriage. If you are in need of a good wedding card toast from the Bible, check the example below.

Be devoted to one another in love. Honour one another above yourselves. – Romans 12:10

Be kind to each other, tenderhearted, and forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you. I am my beloved's, and my beloved is mine. – Ephesians 4:32

Perhaps this is the moment for which you have been created. This is my commandment: you love one another as I have loved you. – John 15:12

And above all, these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. – Colossians 3:14

I hold you in my heart, for we have shared together God's blessings. – Philippians 1:7

In the same way, your husbands must give honour to your wives. Treat your wife with understanding as you live together. She may be weaker than you are, but she is your equal partner in God's gift of new life. Treat her as you should so your prayers will not be hindered. – 1 Peter 3:7

So we have come to know and believe in God's love for us. God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him. – 1 John 4:16

And now, these three remain faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. – 1 Corinthians 13:13

Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. – Ephesians 4:2

Above all, love each other deeply because love covers a multitude of sins. – 1 Peter 4:8

There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love. We love because he first loved us. – 1 John 4: 18-19

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. – John 3:16

There are three things that amaze me — no, four things that I don't understand: how an eagle glides through the sky, how a snake slithers on a rock, how a ship navigates the ocean, and how a man loves a woman. – Proverbs 30:18-19

What is a good psalm for marriage?

Readings from the book of Psalms are regularly included in Christian wedding ceremonies. Many couples choose to read the Psalms together because of their poetry, insight, and spiritual importance.

Your love, Lord, reaches to the heavens, your faithfulness to the skies. – Psalm 36:5

Our soul waiteth for the Lord: he is our help and our shield. Our hearts shall rejoice in him because we have trusted in his holy name. Let thy mercy, O Lord, be upon us, according as we hope in thee. – Psalm 33:20-22

But I will sing of your strength, in the morning I will sing of your love; for you are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble. – Psalm 59:16

Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life. – Psalm 143:8

Mercy and truth are met together; righteousness and peace have kissed each other. – Psalm 85:10

The Bible is full of verses about marriage; they are pieces of advice, cautions about behaviour, principles, revelations, and morals on how married people should behave and what they should know about marriage. When invited to someone's wedding, prepare to give an inspiring speech using the best biblical wedding toast quotes cited above.

