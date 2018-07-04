Meet Dana Kinduryte: the untold story of actor Jim Iyke's ex-wife

James Ikechukwu Esomugha, alias Jim Iyke or Nollywood’s Bad Boy, is a legendary Nollywood actor. He has been an actor since the early 2000s and has starred in multiple Nollywood productions. Although he is a public figure, he has kept his private life low-key, including his relationship with Dana Kinduryte.

Dana Kinduryte is not a public figure. However, she was in a romantic relationship with actor Jim Iyke, which aroused curiosity about her life. Discover more about her today.

Profile summary

Full name Dana Kinduryte Gender Female Year of birth 1992 Age 31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Kaunas, Lithuania Current residence United States of America Nationality Lithuanian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Marital status Single Ex-partner James Ikechukwu Esomugha (Jim Iyke) Children 1 Profession Trained lawyer

Who is Dana Kinduryte?

Dana Kinduryte is a trained lawyer. She is not a public figure, but many people are curious about her life because she was in a romantic relationship with actor Jim Iyke.

Iyke is pretty tight-lipped about his private life, so not much is known about his family. Even so, he admitted that he has three kids and that his marriage failed. As a result, people know Kinduryte as his ex-wife.

How old is Jim Iyke's ex-wife?

Dana Kinduryte's age is 31 years as of 2023. She was born in 1992, but the exact month and date remain undisclosed publicly. She is 15 years younger than Jim Iyke.

Where is Jim Iyke's ex-wife from?

The lawyer is from Lithuania, and her nationality is Lithuanian. She was born in Kaunas and spent plenty of time in Vilnius.

Lithuania is a European country that was a former member of the Soviet Union. She relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, when she got into a relationship with Jim.

Educational background

Kinduryte went to school in her home country. She pursued law for her higher studies. It remains unclear whether she is practising law or not. Details of her career are scarce.

What is Dana Kinduryte's net worth?

There is no official information about the lawyer's earnings or net worth. On the other hand, her ex-partner is pretty rich. Jim Iyke's net worth is $30 million. His fortune is the result of his illustrious acting career and proceeds from his business endeavours.

Is Jim Iyke still married?

Until recently, numerous people believed that the actor has always been single. He recently revealed that he was married, but the union broke.

It is believed that Iyke was married to Kinduryte, although Jim Iyke's wife's pictures from the wedding ceremony are not available publicly.

The two kept their union away from the public and reportedly parted ways amicably. In fact, even some of his close associates did not know he was married.

The actor took responsibility for the collapse of his marriage. He became an obsessive father who directed all his love and attention toward his child while inadvertently leaving his wife behind.

Does Jim Iyke have children?

Yes, the actor revealed he is a father of three. He and Kinduryte welcomed his first child on 1st September 2015. His name is Harvis Chidubem Iyke.

The birth of Harvis completely changed the actor's life. His son made him a stronger and better human being. Jim Iyke's wife and child have always remained away from the limelight.

His love for his son was so deep that he would not allow people close to him to help him in his fatherhood journey. He learned the basics of fatherhood on his own.

The actor has two other children whose names or details remain hidden from the public. It remains unclear whether he had them with Kinduryte.

Trivia

While Iyke was willing to heal and re-establish a connection with Kinduryte, he understood and respected her decision to move on.

She loves travelling.

She does not have public social media accounts.

She is an animal lover.

Dana Kinduryte is a trained Lithuanian lawyer who attracted public attention because of her relationship with actor Jim Iyke. Even so, she is a notoriously private person, and not much is known about her.

