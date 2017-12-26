Is Femi Jacobs Related to Olu Jacobs? Unraveling the connection

Femi Jacobs is a multi-talented actor, speaker, and singer from Nigeria. He has starred in multiple Nollywood television shows and movies. On the other hand, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, alias Olu Jacobs, is a veteran actor and film executive. Is Femi Jacobs Related to Olu Jacobs? Discover the truth today.

Femi Jacobs came into prominence for playing Makinde Esho in The Meeting. On the other hand, Olu Jacobs has been hailed by numerous people as one of the greatest African actors of his generation. Is Femi Jacobs Related to Olu Jacobs?

Is Femi Jacobs related to Olu Jacobs?

Numerous people are curious about the relationship between Femi and Olu. The fact that the two talented Nollywood actors share the same surname has aroused suspicion that the two are biologically related.

Are the two legendary actors related? Today, we explore the potential family connection between the two actors.

Background of Femi Jacobs and Olu Jacobs

Femi Jacobs is a famous Nigerian actor, motivational speaker, and gospel singer. He is best known for playing Makinde Esho in the film The Meeting. His full name is Oluwafemisola Jacobs.

Femi Jacobs' date of birth is 8th May. He is yet to disclose the year he was born to the public. As a result, Femi Jacobs' age is unknown.

Where is Femi Jacobs from? The actor is from Nigeria, and his nationality is Nigerian. He was born in Ile Ife, Osun State, and is based in Lagos.

He has six siblings, i.e., four elder siblings and two younger ones. He left home when he was only eight to live with his uncle and his four children.

The actor enrolled at Lagos State University to study Mass Communication. He also attended Lagos Business School and studied Marketing Management. He moved to Lagos in 1995 in search of work. He was hired as an office assistant in a church in Ketu.

The church helped him discover his musical talent, and he learned how to play the piano. He has released multiple gospel albums.

He was invited by a church group to play roles in their faith-based productions, and this made him discover his acting talent. He joined the Nollywood industry and has starred in multiple TV shows and movies, including those listed below.

The Meeting (2012)

(2012) Journey to Self (2013)

(2013) The Middlemen (2015)

(2015) This Thing Called Marriage (2016)

(2016) All Shades of Wrong (2018)

(2018) Don’t Get Mad Get Even (2019)

(2019) Heaven’s Hell (2019)

(2019) Stepping Into Maggie’s Shoes (2021)

(2021) La Femme Anjola (2021)

(2021) Eagle Wings (2021)

Who is Femi Jacobs' wife? The talented actor is not married. He keeps his love life low-key, so it remains unclear whether he is dating.

Olu Jacobs' background

Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, commonly known as Olu Jacobs, is a legendary actor, director, producer, businessperson, and philanthropist.

He was born on 11th July 1942 in Kano, Kano State, Nigeria. Olu Jacobs' age is 81 years as of 2023, and his Zodiac sign is Cancer. He has made an enormous contribution to the Nollywood industry.

His interest in acting and performing became apparent at the Holy Trinity School. He went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England. He made his acting debut in the United Kingdom, where he appeared in the productions listed below.

The Goodies (1971)

(1971) Barlow at Large

Till Death Us Do Part

1990

The Venturers

The Tomorrow People

Angels

The Professionals

He moved back to his home country and was instrumental in the establishment of Nollywood. He has starred in over 200 Nollywood productions, including those listed below.

Ashanti (1979)

(1979) The Dogs of War (1980)

(1980) Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend (1985)

(1985) Pirates (1986)

(1986) Adesuwa (2012)

(2012) Dry (2014)

(2014) The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

What is the name of Olu Jacobs' wife?

Joke Silva is Olu's spouse of many years. Joke is an actress. She and her spouse are parents of three.

Who are the children of Olu Jacobs?

Olu Jacobs' children are Dayo, Olujosi, and Olugbenga.

Does Olu Jacob have a daughter?

The legendary actor has a late daughter named Dayo. The actor's daughter died due to an undisclosed illness. His sons, Olujosi and Olugbenga, are adults.

Speculations and rumours

For many years, there have been rumours and speculations that Femi and Olu are related. The rumours first started because the two share a last name.

Throughout his career, Femi has rarely mentioned his parents. This has caused plenty of speculations about their identity.

He and Olu once worked together on the musical titled Heartbeat and appeared side by side on the Style magazine cover. This fueled the speculations further.

Family lineage investigation

Legendary actor Olu is known as a father of three, including one late daughter. His surviving sons are Olujosi and Olugbenga.

On the other hand, actor Femi disclosed that his biological mother is alive, but his father passed away. He was raised by his uncle, who was and remains to be his father figure.

Based on this information, the two actors do not have a biological relation. They merely share a surname.

Although fans and followers have speculated for years that the two are related, neither of them has addressed the matter.

Is Femi Jacobs related to Olu Jacobs? Femi and Olu are not related. The talented actors simply share a surname. Even so, many fans and followers continue to speculate they are related.

