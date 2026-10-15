The UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Japan are among the top 10 countries actively recruiting foreign caregivers due to labour shortages

Annual salaries for overseas caregiving roles range from AED 30,000 in the UAE to CHF 75,000 in Switzerland, depending on location and role

Most of the listed countries offer structured visa pathways and permanent residency options for qualified caregiving professionals

London, United Kingdom - 10 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East have emerged as the most attractive destinations for caregivers seeking work abroad in 2026, offering competitive salaries, employer-sponsored visas, and clear routes to permanent residency.

The shortlist covers Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, New Zealand, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Each country has been identified for its high demand for elderly care workers, disability support staff, and home healthcare assistants, driven largely by rapidly ageing populations and persistent workforce shortages.

About 10 countries are attracting foreign caregivers in 2026 with job opportunities, competitive salaries, work visas and potential pathways to permanent residency. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Caregiver salaries and vacancies abroad compared

Compensation varies widely across destinations. In Switzerland, caregivers can earn between CHF 50,000 and CHF 75,000 annually, while those in Australia take home AUD 55,000 to AUD 75,000 per year. Norway offers NOK 420,000 to NOK 520,000, and Canada pays between CAD 32,000 and CAD 55,000. The UK sits at GBP 20,000 to GBP 30,000, and Germany ranges from EUR 28,000 to EUR 40,000 per year.

In terms of sheer volume of available roles, Germany leads with an estimated 200,000 caregiver vacancies, followed by Japan with 300,000 openings and the UK with over 120,000 positions. The UAE and Canada report 50,000 and 40,000 vacancies respectively.

Caregiver work visas and PR pathways abroad

Each country offers a distinct route into the caregiving workforce. Canada runs dedicated pilot programmes including the Home Support Worker Pilot and the Home Child Care Provider Pilot, both of which provide a direct path to permanent residency after the required work experience is completed.

The UK's Health and Care Worker Visa, issued under the Skilled Worker route, leads to Indefinite Leave to Remain after five continuous years of employment.

Germany offers foreign caregivers work visa options and a potential pathway to permanent residency after meeting the required conditions. Photo credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

Germany accepts caregivers through the Skilled Worker Visa and its Opportunity Card scheme, with permanent residency available after several years on the job. Australia offers the Temporary Skill Shortage Visa (Subclass 482) alongside skilled migration streams, while New Zealand uses the Accredited Employer Work Visa as its primary entry point.

Japan recruits through the Specified Skilled Worker Visa, and employers there often provide language training and workplace support to help overseas staff settle in. The UAE remains employer-sponsored, with most roles filled through domestic worker visas in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Key factors when choosing caregiver destinations

Experts advise caregivers to weigh salary against local living costs rather than focus on gross figures alone. Other factors worth comparing include the minimum language requirements, the availability of direct employer sponsorship, and whether a country allows caregivers to bring dependants.

Countries with moderate English-language requirements and well-established caregiving certification frameworks, such as Ireland and New Zealand, are considered more accessible entry points for those starting an international caregiving career.

The 10 best countries for caregivers to work abroad in 2026 are highlighted below:

Canada United Kingdom (UK) Germany Australia Norway Switzerland Ireland New Zealand Japan United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Canada visa applications and rejection challenges

Legit.ng has previously provided insights into navigating the challenges of visa applications, particularly for destinations such as Canada.

Many applicants are left confused after their visa applications are denied, as immigration officers may not always provide detailed reasons for refusal.

Despite these challenges, Canada remains a popular destination for immigrants, international students and tourists.

Source: Legit.ng