In a groundbreaking discovery, NHS scientists have unveiled a new blood group system, potentially saving thousands of lives globally.

This revelation solves a 50-year-old mystery surrounding the AnWj blood group antigen, first identified in 1972 but not fully understood until now.

Scientists unveil new Blood Group. Photo credit: Morsa via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The research, spearheaded by NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) scientists in South Gloucestershire and supported by the University of Bristol, has identified a new blood group called MAL.

New blood group identified by scientists

This discovery is a significant milestone in medical science, offering better care for patients with rare blood types.

Senior research scientist at NHSBT, Louise Tilley, who has dedicated 20 years to this project, emphasized the importance of this breakthrough.

She stated, "It is quite difficult to put a number on how many people will benefit from the test. However, the NHSBT is the last resort for about 400 patients across the world each year."

The human body has proteins outside red blood cells known as antigens, but a small number of individuals lack these proteins. Using genetic testing, NHSBT’s International Blood Group Reference Laboratory in Filton has developed a world-first test to identify patients missing the AnWj antigen.

This test could be a lifesaver for those who might react adversely to blood transfusions, making it easier to find compatible blood donors for this rare blood type.

Philip Brown, a laboratory worker diagnosed with leukaemia two decades ago, shared his personal experience.

"Anything we can do to make our blood much safer and a better match for patients is a definite step in the right direction," he said.

Brown's life was saved by blood transfusions and a bone marrow transplant.

Dr. Ayodeji David, a medical doctor working in Nigeria, explained the significance of this discovery to Legit.ng:

“Let's unpack it step by step. There are two main blood classification systems: the ABO blood system and the Rhesus (Rh) factor. You may know the blood groups A, B, AB, and O. This classification allows us to categorize blood types alphabetically. It's important to note that blood types are not simply A, B, or O; they are expressed as A+, AB+, O+, or A-, O-. The second classification, the Rhesus system, indicates whether the blood type is positive or negative. Our blood group is determined by genetic inheritance, specifically the traits we inherit from our parents. Biologically, what defines a person's blood group (such as A+, B+, or O-) are antigens—or the absence of them. For instance, Blood Group A has A antigens, while Blood Group B has B antigens. You can think of antigens as unique stamps or IDs on our blood cells, signalling which blood groups are compatible and which are not. This compatibility explains why A+ can donate to A+ and AB+, but A- cannot receive blood from A+ due to the presence of antigens. Ninety-nine per cent of people are classified using the ABO system and the Rhesus factor. However, there are also rare blood groups, totalling 47 known groups. The MAL blood group adds to this number. Just as the A, B, and O antigens determine the ABO blood types, the AnWj antigen determines the MAL blood type. The implication for blood transfusions is that individuals without the AnWj antigen can have lethal reactions if they receive blood from those who are AnWj positive. The new genetic test detects the absence of the AnWj antigen, helping to prevent individuals from receiving AnWj-positive blood. However, most people are AnWj positive, with only a minority being AnWj negative. This discovery aims to improve blood transfusion safety for that minority.”

This discovery marks a significant advancement in the field of transfusion medicine, promising safer and more effective treatments for patients with rare blood types.

