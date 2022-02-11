Fear has continued to grip many Afghans following the takeover of government by the conservative Taliban fighters

Afghan students who are in the US on scholarships are fearful of returning home as attacks on human rights escalate in the Asian country

The Taliban took over the government after the withdrawal of the US troops on the orders of President Joe Biden in the mid-2021

With increased panic in Afghanistan over the takeover of government by the Taliban fighters, the country's nationals who are studying in the United States are reported to be fear of safety over their return back home.

It would be recalled that the Taliban took over the helms of affairs after President Joe Biden gave the directive mandating the withdrawal of the US troops from the Asian country.

Many Afghan students are in fear of returning home after Taliban takeover. Credit: Karim Jaafar

Source: Getty Images

Numerous cases of human rights violations have been recorded in Afghanistan, with the personnel of the media not spared in an attack believed to be orchestrated by the Taliban fighters.

With the dust of tension stick unclear, Afghan students studying at United States universities through scholarships are unable to return to their homeland as they feel unsafe, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Dreams put on political chessboard

Over 100 Afghan students arrived in the US through the Fulbright program in 2021, some of them only days before the Taliban took power in Afghanistan and the U.S. embassy in Kabul was abruptly shut over mounting tension.

Speaking with newsmen, Maryam Rayed, a Fulbright scholarship recipient said the return of Taliban "fundamentally altered her personal and professional trajectory."

"I have come to terms with the reality that is going back to my beloved Afghanistan and working there is no longer possible,” she said.

6,400 journalists lost jobs after Taliban takeover

The overwhelmingly revealing research was conducted by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) as media personnel continue to face attacks in the troubled Asian country.

According to the RSF/AIJA survey, not less than 231 media organisations have shut down in what political analysts said may hamper the press freedom under the new dispensation.

