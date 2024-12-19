A stone tablet engraved with the Ten Commandments sold for $5 million at Sotheby's auction, despite questions about its authenticity

A stone tablet engraved with the Ten Commandments has sold for $5 million at an auction held by Sotheby's on Wednesday.

Despite questions about its authenticity, the high bid was achieved, surpassing expectations of $1-2 million.

Authenticity and Origins

The 115-pound (52-kilogram) tablet, reportedly discovered in 1913 in present-day Israel, dates back to between 300 and 800 CE.

However, some experts have expressed doubts about its provenance. Notably, the tablet only contains nine of the Ten Commandments revered by both Jews and Christians.

Auction Highlights

Excitement around the artifact prevailed as bids soared to $4.2 million, with the final sale reaching $5 million, including fees.

The tablet, inscribed in Paleo-Hebrew, was initially found during rail line excavations and later acquired by an archaeologist in Israel before being housed at the Living Torah Museum in Brooklyn.

Expert Opinions

Sharon Liberman Mintz, a specialist on Jewish texts for Sotheby's, highlighted the tablet's uniqueness, stating: "There is no other stone like it in private hands."

However, scholars remain skeptical about its origins. Brian Daniels from the Penn Cultural Heritage Center noted the prevalence of fakes in artifacts from the region.

Christopher Rollston, a professor at George Washington University, emphasized the lack of documentation from 1913, raising further questions about its authenticity.

