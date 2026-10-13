Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface reportedly gifted singer Zlatan Ibile three cows ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Davita Lamai

Zlatan and Davita announced October 24, 2026 as their wedding date in a pre-wedding video narrated by their eldest son, Shiloh

The couple have two sons together and have largely kept their family life private before making the public announcement

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has reportedly sent three cows to Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile as a wedding gift ahead of his upcoming ceremony with partner Davita Lamai, scheduled for October 24, 2026.

The reported contribution from the Bayer Leverkusen striker adds a football dimension to the celebrations around one of Nigeria's most prominent street-pop acts.

Victor Boniface has reportedly gifted Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile three cows ahead of his upcoming wedding. Photo by Jorg Schuler

Source: Getty Images

Details of how the gift was delivered, or whether Boniface accompanied it with a personal message, have not been independently confirmed.

Zlatan and Davita's wedding announcement

Zlatan, whose full name is Omoniyi Raphael, and Davita went public with their wedding date through a pre-wedding video shared on social media, Arise News reports.

The clip featured a voiceover by their eldest son, Shiloh, who spoke about love, laughter and the close bond within their family.

The couple also have a second son, Benaiah.

The pair have largely kept their private life away from public scrutiny over the years, making the announcement video a rare and personal glimpse into their family.

Reports from 2026 had earlier suggested a quiet civil ceremony had taken place, but the October date now appears set as their main celebration.

Zlatan built his reputation on hit tracks such as "Zanku" and "Lagos Anthem", while Davita, also known as Davita Lamai, has maintained a lower profile outside her appearances alongside the singer.

Boniface's Super Eagles career

Boniface made his senior Nigeria debut in 2023 but missed out on the Super Eagles squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which was played in early 2024 due to injury, per Transfermarkt.

At club level, his performances for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany drew considerable attention, with his physicality and movement making him a consistent attacking threat in European football.

His international appearances have spanned Africa Cup of Nations qualifying and FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.

He has contributed at least one senior international assist, and he remains among Nigeria's pool of forward options under the current coaching setup.

Davita opens up on meeting Zlatan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Zlatan Ibile and his fiancée Davita, who shared how the rapper found an unusual way to get her number when they first met.

Though Zlatan is known for his bold stage presence, Davita said he was too shy to approach her himself. The teaser also showed the couple sharing an emotional prayer as they reflected on their future together.

Source: Legit.ng