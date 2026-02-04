Gianni Infantino says Morocco now belongs among football’s top nations and can dream of World Cup success

The FIFA president referenced Morocco’s U-20 World Cup win and historic semi-final run at the last World Cup

Despite AFCON final heartbreak, Infantino is backing Morocco to challenge strongly at the 2026 World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has delivered an encouraging message to Morocco following their painful defeat in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, insisting the Atlas Lions have every reason to believe they can challenge for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Morocco’s AFCON campaign ended in heartbreak after a tense and controversial final against Senegal in Rabat.

Morocco narrowly lost the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final 1-0 to Senegal. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The Teranga Lions clinched a 1-0 victory after extra time, in a match marred by protests and disciplinary drama.

Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch following a late penalty decision in favour of Morocco, sparking chaotic scenes and post-match sanctions from CAF for both teams.

Despite the disappointment, Infantino believes Morocco’s recent journey in global football proves they are ready to dream bigger than continental success.

Infantino hails Morocco’s rise

Speaking in an Instagram video, Infantino highlighted Morocco’s rapid rise in international football, describing the North African country as a nation that now belongs among the sport’s elite.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is rooting for Morocco to win the 2026 World Cup title. Photo by Alex Wong

Source: Getty Images

With Africa seeking its first-ever World Cup winner, Morocco are widely seen as one of the continent’s strongest hopes.

The Atlas Lions blend of experience and emerging talent positions them as serious contenders rather than mere participants.

“Morocco has shown that it has its place among the great nations in world football,” the FIFA president said.

Infantino pointed to Morocco’s consistent success across different levels of competition as evidence of their development, Africa Soccer reports.

Among those achievements was their triumph at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, which signalled the emergence of a new generation of talented players.

Infantino also recalled Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals of the last FIFA World Cup, a landmark achievement that saw them become the first African nation to reach that stage of the tournament.

Their performances against established football giants earned global admiration and reshaped perceptions of African teams on the world stage.

“After winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile and reaching the semi-finals of the last FIFA World Cup, the team progressed to the point of competing with the best.”

Looking ahead to the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Infantino urged Morocco to approach the tournament with confidence.

“They have every reason to be confident ahead of the biggest FIFA World Cup ever in 2026,” he said.

Morocco’s growth has been driven by sustained investment in youth development, modern training facilities and competitive domestic structures.

Their football federation has placed strong emphasis on long-term planning, producing technically gifted and tactically disciplined players capable of competing with top European and South American sides.

AFCON final controversy still fresh in memory

Infantino’s comments come only weeks after the dramatic AFCON final that left Moroccan fans devastated.

Hosting the tournament raised expectations of lifting the trophy on home soil, but Senegal’s narrow win ended those hopes.

The match was overshadowed by controversy when Senegal protested a late penalty decision awarded to Morocco, temporarily leaving the pitch in stoppage time.

CAF, via its website, later confirmed it imposed sanctions on both nations for their roles in the disturbances that followed.

