Victor Boniface has been ruled out of Werder Bremen’s Bundesliga clash against Stuttgart with a knee contusion.

The injury setback comes days after the 24-year-old forward was dropped from Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 squad by Eric Chelle

Boniface’s history of injuries continues to disrupt the striker’s attempt to regain form this season

Victor Boniface’s difficult season has taken another hit.

Just days after being left out of Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad, the Super Eagles striker has now been ruled out of Werder Bremen’s Bundesliga clash against Stuttgart due to injury.

Victor Boniface has suffered a knee injury and will be sidelined for Werder Bremen's Bundesliga clash against Stuttgart. Photo by Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

The timing could not be worse for Boniface, whose year has been shaped by frustration and missed opportunities at both club and international level.

Boniface dropped from Nigeria’s AFCON squad

Boniface was absent when Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle unveiled his 28-man squad for AFCON 2025 after the striker was initially listed in the expanded 55-man provisional list.

For a player who once looked set to become a long-term attacking option for Nigeria behind Victor Osimhen, his omission landed hard.

Competition for attacking spots in the current Super Eagles squad is fierce, but Boniface’s absence still raised eyebrows given his previous performances at club level.

Being overlooked for AFCON felt like confirmation that the 24-year-old forward had slipped down the pecking order at a critical moment after failing to score in 11 appearances for Werder Bremen this season, as seen on Fotmob.

Boniface suffers new injury

Any hopes of an immediate response on the pitch have now been paused.

Victor Boniface's injury comes just days after the striker was dropped from Nigeria's AFCON squad by Eric Chelle. Photo by Sebastian El-Saqqa

Source: Getty Images

Werder Bremen coach Horst Steffen confirmed that Boniface will miss Sunday’s Bundesliga match against Stuttgart after suffering a knee contusion, as seen on Werder Bremen's official website.

“It happened in a challenge, knee to knee, and it really hurt,” Steffen explained during his pre-match press conference.

“Unfortunately, the recovery hasn't been as quick as we'd hoped. I can't yet say whether he'll be available for us again this year.”

The injury occurred during a heavy collision and has proven slow to heal. With Bremen also facing Augsburg before the Christmas break, Boniface’s availability for the final game of the year remains uncertain.

Boniface’s long history of injuries

Injuries have been an unwelcome theme throughout Boniface’s career.

Early on, he suffered two anterior cruciate ligament injuries, setbacks that threatened to derail his development before it truly began.

Those concerns resurfaced last summer when a proposed move to AC Milan collapsed, largely due to medical worries.

Even during his strong spell at Bayer Leverkusen, fitness issues repeatedly interrupted his form and limited his run of matches. That pattern ultimately influenced the club’s decision to move on.

Now at Werder Bremen, Boniface has been eager to rebuild his confidence, but this latest injury delays that process once again.

The striker remains focused on returning before the year ends if possible.

