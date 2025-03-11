Eric Chelle Drops Musa, Iheanacho, 14 Others Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Ahmed Musa has been dropped from the Super Eagles squad that will take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles captain made the initial 39-man shortlist for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Other players who will not be part of the matches, include embattled Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Sevilla flop Kelech Iheanacho

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named his final 23-man team to prosecute the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria have a date with Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, and then they host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo four days later.

The Super Eagles seek their first victory from the qualifiers having drawn three matches and lost one so far.

Eric Chelle has dropped Ahmed Musa ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle, who was appointed in January, is mandated to reposition the team in the qualifiers and ultimately secure the World Cup ticket, as per The NFF.

After four matches so far, Nigeria have managed just 3 points, while Rwanda, South Africa and Benin all have 7 points each.

Nigeria's final 23-man squad

Stanley Nwabali Amas Obasogie Kayode Bankole William Ekong Raphael Onyedika Bright Osayi-Samuel Bruno Onyemaechi Calvin Bassey Olaoluwa Aina Igoh Ogbu Wilfred Ndidi Raphael Onyedika Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi Alex Iwobi Joseph Ayodele-Aribo Samuel Chukwueze Victor Osimhen Ademola Lookman Victor Boniface Simon Moses Sadiq Umar Nathan Tella Tolu Arokodare

Coach Eric Chelle drops 16 players

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa, who was on the verge of making a national team return, was dropped from the team.

Super Eagles to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Sevilla flop Kelechi Iheanacho, who made the provisional list, did not make the final cut, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was forced out due to injury.

Maduka Okoye Adeleye Adebayo Gabriel Osho Zaidu Sanusi Jordan Torunarigha Ifeanyi Onyebuchi Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Anthony Dennis Chrisantus Uche Cyriel Dessers Chidera Ejuke Ahmed Musa Paul Onuachu Kelechi Iheanacho Jerome Akor Adams Frank Onyeka

Musa speaks ahead of Rwanda showdown

Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa earlier disclosed that Nigeria can reposition themselves in the World Cup qualifiers if they beat Rwanda right there in Kigali.

The former CSKA Moscow forward admitted that missing another World Cup would be a disaster for the country. Musa said via Leadership:

“The Super Eagles are in a complicated situation right now, but we believe in ourselves that we can still scale through.

“Super Eagles cannot be absent from the 2026 World Cup. It is going to be a big disaster for Nigerian players not to be at the World Cup."

Gernot Rohr names 23 for World Cup qualifiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has officially released his 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Cheetahs will face Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban in South Africa on March 20 before hosting South Africa at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan in Ivory Coast five days later.

The German handed Atalanta striker Candas Fogbe his first-ever call-up.

Remo Stars second goalkeeper Serge Obassa, as well as captain Steve Mounie, made the final squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng