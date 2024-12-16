Nigeria has won the Women's Team of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards held in Morocco

The Super Falcons defeated arch-rivals South Africa and Morocco to the prestigious award

Nigeria's success at the 2024 Olympic Games played a huge role in the Super Falcons' success at the award

Nigeria’s women’s football team has been crowned Women’s Team of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards, defeating top contenders South Africa and Morocco.

The prestigious accolade recognizes the team’s exceptional performances over the past year, solidifying their place as a dominant force in African women’s football.

Nigeria's Super Falcons have been crowned the Women's Team of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Super Falcons ended 2024 as the top-ranked women’s football team in Africa, according to the December FIFA rankings.

The nine-time African champions were ranked 36th overall in the world, ahead of Bafana Bafana of South Africa and Zambia after a decent outing at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nigeria’s win underscores the team's legacy in African women’s football, with the Super Falcons holding the record for the most WAFCON titles. This latest achievement further cements their reputation as the continent’s powerhouse team.

NFF President hails Super Falcons

Nigeria Football Federation president, Ibrahim Gusau, has attributed the Super Falcons' success to the consistent and excellent efforts being put to develop women’s football in Nigeria.

Gusau picked up the award on behalf of the women's national team where he extolled high praise for Nigeria's women's team after another successful year.

Nigeria will hope to win a record-extending tenth Africa Women's Cup of Nations title in 2025 when the best women's teams from Africa gather for another continental championship.

Lookman backed to win CAF POTY

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Ademola Lookman has been backed by several high-profile former players to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award ahead of Achraf Hakimi and Serhou Guirrasy.

Former assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Sylvanus Okpala is the latest individual who has tipped the 27-year-old Atalanta forward to win the prestigious award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng