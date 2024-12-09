The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is getting ready to host the 2024 African Best Award next week

Super Eagles forward Achraf Hakimi is the leading favourite to win the 2024 Men's Player of the Year Award

Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi has beaten Lookman and others to a top award before the CAF POTY

The 2024 CAF Awards is one week away from today, and other awards have been taking place, one of which saw Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi getting one over Ademola Lookman and others.

Lookman is the favourite to win the Men's Player of the Year Award and faces competition from five other African stars, including Paris Saint-Germain defender Hakimi.

Achraf Hakimi in action for Paris Saint-Germain during their 0-0 draw against AJ Auxerre. Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sports.

The Super Eagles forward led Atalanta to their first trophy in 61 years, netting a record-setting hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Invincible German champions Bayer Leverkusen, as noted by Sky Sports.

Hakimi beats Lookman to top award

As noted by ANS, Hakimi has won the 2024 Lion d’Or award, beating competition from the Super Eagles duo of Lookman and Victor Boniface, amongst others.

According to Barlaman Today, the award is given out by Moroccan outlet Al-Montakhab and is voted for by journalists and sports experts, who pick from 10 nominated stars.

The players are nominated based on multiple criteria, including the titles won with club and national teams, the player's influence on both teams, and sportsmanship and public image.

Lion d'Or full ranking

Achraf Hakimi: 162 points (Morocco-Paris Saint-Germain)

Ademola Lookman: 96 points (Nigeria-Atalanta)

Sofiane Rahimi: 90 points (Morocco-Al Ain)

Brahim Diaz: 73 points (Morocco, Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah: 61 points (Egypt, Liverpool)

Ayoub El Kaabi: 51 points (Morocco, Olympiacos)

Victor Boniface: 43 points (Nigeria, Bayer Leverkusen)

Franck Kessié: 42 points (Cote d’Ivoire, Al-Ahli)

Ronwen Williams: 31 points (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mohamed Abdelmonem: 8 points Egypt, OGC Nice)

Hakimi, Lookman and South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams are the three players in contention for the CAF POTY who featured, as the defender succeeds his national teammate Yasine Bono, who won it in 2023.

Lookman speaks on CAF Award

Legit.ng reported that Lookman spoke about being CAF POTY favourite after helping Atalanta beat AC Milan to go top of the Italian Serie A table on Friday.

The in-form forward scored an 87th-minute header to win the match for Gian Piero Gasperini's side to extend their winning streak in the league to nine games.

