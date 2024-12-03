Jose Mourinho is pleased with David Okereke's performance despite the fact that the Nigerian star scored against Fenerhahce

The 'special one' admitted that the 27-year-old is the first player to score against three teams managed by him

Okereke grabbed a goal in Fenerbahce's 3-1 victory over Gaziantep SK in a Turkish Super Lig clash on Monday night

Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho has applauded Nigerian striker David Okereke despite Gaziantep's loss to his Fenerbahce side.

Okereke scored against Mourinho's team in the highly entertaining Turkish Super Ligue clash on Monday night.

Oguz Ayden opened the scoring for the hosts in the 3rd minute, but Okereke levelled things up for the visitors in the 41st minute.

Jose Mourinho praised David Okereke for his heroics against Fenerbahce. Photo: Serhat Cagdas.

In the 78th minute, Rodrigo Becao restored Galatasaray's lead with a fine strike before Edin Dzeko sealed the win with his effort in the 89th minute, as per ESPN.

The Yellow-Reds won the tie 3-1, but Mourinho singled out Okereke for praises in his post match remarks.

The forward becomes the first player to score against three of the teams managed by the former Chelsea manager.

Mourinho hails Okereke

Soccernet reports that the 27-year-old forward scored against Mourinho's Roma during his time at Venezia and Cremonese.

He struck again as the manager is now in charge of Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce. After the game, Mourinho said:

“I congratulate David Okereke. He is the first player to score against all three teams that I managed.

"He scored against my teams while playing for Venezia, Cremonese and Gaziantep."

Okereke’s goal against Fenerbahce took his goals tally to three for the Super Lig season. He will hope to continue with his impressive form this season, while a possible transfer is on the cards for next year.

