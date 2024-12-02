Bright Osayi-Samuel could be playing in the Spanish La Liga next season, as Barcelona are said to be interested

The Nigerian international has shown great exploits in different positions on the pitch, as he begins to attract suitors

With Fenerbahce interested in signing Ansu Fati in January, the Turkish club are considering a possible swap deal

Impressive Nigerian defender Bright Osayi-Samuel is on the radar of Spanish club Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window.

The Super Eagles star is a versatile defender who can also play in the midfield role or even as a winger.

Osayi-Samuel has continued to attract interest from several clubs, mainly from England, as Everton and Aston Villa are monitoring his situation.

Barcelona could offload Ansu Fati in a potential swap deal with Bright Osayi-Samuel. Photo: Francois Nel.

Source: Getty Images

His existing contract with Turkish club Fenerbahce expires at the end of the ongoing season, meaning efforts are underway to get him sold by January.

Fenerbahce are said to have offered him an improved contract, with reports that he could eventually agree to extend his deal.

It was gathered that manager Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of Osayi-Samuel, who is a crucial member of his squad.

Barcelona interested in Osayi-Samuel

However, while the Nigerian star remains committed to Fenerbahce, reports have it that Barcelona are interested in a possible transfer.

The Catalan outfit are said to be preparing a potential swap deal that could see Ansu Fati move in the other direction.

Turkish outlet El Gol Digital reports via Ajansspor that Fenerbahce are looking at the possibility of signing Ansu Fati during the January transfer window.

And now, efforts are being made to use such an opportunity to negotiate for Osayi-Samuel in a potential swap deal.

Soccernet reports that Barca's sporting director, Deco, is also impressed with the versatility of the Nigerian player.

Osayi-Samuel has made 13 appearances for Fenerbahce this season and has shown his ability to excel in multiple positions.

Should the Turkish club reject the proposed swap deal, Barcelona may have to wait until the end of the season to sign Osayi-Samuel for free.

Osayi-Samuel speaks on Fenerbahce future

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Queens Park Rangers star denied his rumoured intention to join rivals Galatasaray.

He has disclosed that Fenerbahce will be his only Turkish club, but rumours persist, linking him to a possible return to the English Premier League.

Other clubs interested in the star are French sides RC Lens and Olympique Marseille.

Source: Legit.ng