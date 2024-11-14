Alexander Isak's future appears to be a huge topic of discussion despite his excellent form with Newcastle United

A report about his club eyeing the possibility of signing Victor Osimhen, despite Isak's impressive goalscoring run, has recently surfaced

The Swedish forward has recently spoken about his immediate future amid growing reports of a potential signing of Osimhen

Alexander Isak has recently touched on his immediate future amid a contract standoff with Newcastle and the club's interest in Victor Osimhen.

The Swedish forward, who has been on an impressive run of form, appears to see his future away from St. James' Park.

Alexander Isak looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Image: Joe Prior.

Source: Getty Images

Recent reports, according to TBR Football, have hinted that the club is stalling over offering an extension to the 25-year-old due to concerns over the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rule.

These reports were further met with talks of Newcastle beginning discussions with Victor Osimhen's representatives.

However, amid these swirling rumours, the former Real Sociedad striker has broken his silence on his immediate future.

Isak speaks amid Osimhen's Newcastle links

Speaking to the media, as reported by Metro Sports, the marquee striker shared his thoughts:

“Throughout my career, I have never talked about or really commented on transfer rumours during the season,” Isak stated.

“There have been many seasons where rumours have circulated, but it doesn’t affect me.”

Commenting on his situation at Newcastle, he added,

“I’ve never had any issues there. I am fully focused on my role and on helping us have a fantastic season. There’s still a lot of potential for that, and I have no thoughts about anything else.”

When asked directly if there was an ongoing dialogue with Newcastle about a new contract, Isak simply replied,

“No comment.”

The possibility of Isak leaving Newcastle United appears to be growing, especially as talk of Victor Osimhen’s potential move to the Premier League intensifies.

How this situation unfolds with Isak, Newcastle, and the Osimhen speculation is still uncertain, but it’s certainly a transfer saga worth following.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen warned Napoli after a report emerged that the Italian club had begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

As they tried last summer, the former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna was reportedly spotted in Turkey last week amid the Turkish's proposed move for their player.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng