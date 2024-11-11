Super Eagles camp has been thrown open in Abidjan ahead of the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Nigeria take on Benin at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium on November 14 before hosting Rwanda in Uyo four days later

Some players have started arriving in camp as the early birds include Victor Collins and Alhassan Yusuf

The Nigerian national football team players have started arriving in Abidjan ahead of the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The camp has been thrown open in the Ivorian capital as the Super Eagles play away to the Benin Republic in their penultimate match of the series.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen has named 23 players to prosecute the matches, as Victor Collins and Alhassan Yusuf are already in camp.

The Super Eagles will take on Benin and Rwanda in the final phase of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Score Nigeria reports that the backroom staff and coaches have also arrived in Abidjan, and most invited players are expected to arrive on Monday.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who both played for their respective clubs in Italy on Sunday, are billed to hit camp on Tuesday.

The clash against Gernot Rohr's Cheetahs is slated for the Houphouet Boigny Stadium on November 14.

Nigeria will then return to Uyo to host the Amavubi of Rwanda in their final qualifying game, which is scheduled for November 18.

Nigeria currently lead the group with 10 points due to Libya's three-point forfeiture, while Benin are second with 6 points.

With 5 points, Rwanda still stand a strong chance of progressing while Libya are bottom of the group with 1 point

The two top teams will confirm their tickets to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco, as per Soccernet.

Turkish journalist hails Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkish journalist Muhammet Duman disclosed that he had never seen such 'madness' due to Victor Osimhen's impact over the past two decades following Galatasaray.

Osimhen is scoring goals in the Turkish Super Lig, taking his tally to eight goals in nine matches for the RAMS Park outfit.

The Nigerian international joined the club on a season-long loan deal after he fell out with Napoli during the summer.

Source: Legit.ng