Bayer Leverkusen missed the chance to close the gap with Bayern Munich at the top of the table

The champions drew 0-0 against Stuttgart to remain third, four points adrift of the league leaders

Dutch star Jeremie Frimpong has named who to blame for the team's lack of cutting-edge in the box

A Bayer Leverkusen star has pointed accusing fingers at Victor Boniface and his teammates after a setback draw against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Leverkusen failed to take the chance to catch up with Bayern Munich at the top of the table, drawing 0-0 to remain in third position, three points adrift of the league leaders.

Victor Boniface reacts after missing a chance during Bayer Leverkusen's draw against VfB Stuttgart. Photo by Hesham Elsherif.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Sofascore, Die Werkself created five big chances, played 19 shots, and took 10 corner kicks but failed to score from expected goals of 2.36, underlining their frustrating outing in front of goal.

Frimpong blames Leverkusen teammates

Dutch star Jeremie Frimpong has expressed his disappointment with the team's performance in the opponents’ box and refused to single out a player for blame but called out the whole team.

“The fans were amazing, they had our back all game. Obviously, I am disappointed we couldn't win it for them, but I feel that we played a very good game, but we just didn't finish our chances,” he told the club's official website.

“The finishing, it wasn't just one player. I had chances. Florian Wirtz had chances, Boniface had chances. Everybody had chances, more than one. We all just missed.”

“It's just one of those days you just missed chances, but at a level like this, in a team like this, you have to finish your chances,” he added.

Next for the domestic treble winners is a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League before another away trip to Bochum before the international break.

Boniface reacts to CAF POTY snub

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface reacted to his nomination snub after the men's categories for the 2024 CAF Awards were announced last week.

The Bayer Leverkusen star took his usual comic style but passed a profound message, detailing his achievements and adding a cheeky “but no AFCON” at the end.

Source: Legit.ng