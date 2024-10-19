Victor Boniface returned to action with Bayer Leverkusen following his harrowing experience during the international break against Libya

The combative Nigerian forward missed a penalty on his return with the reigning German Bundesliga champions

Several fans have taken to social media to react following the penalty miss from the marquee centre-forward

Victor Boniface’s return to action didn’t unfold as many had hoped, as the Nigerian striker missed a penalty in Bayer Leverkusen's clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The forward, who recently endured a harrowing experience alongside his national teammates, saw his effort from 18 yards easily saved by the goalkeeper.

Leverkusen, eager for a crucial victory in this weekend fixture, had the chance to take an early lead after Moroccan forward Amine Adli won a foul off Eric Ebimbe.

Victor Boniface misses a penalty during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt at BayArena on October 19, 2024. Image: Pau Barrena.

Source: Getty Images

Following a VAR review, a penalty was awarded to Die Werkself. However, the opportunity was short-lived, as the usually dependable Boniface was denied by veteran goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The miss from the 23-year-old has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While many expressed frustration over the miss, others pointed to the unsettling airport incident Boniface and the Nigerian team experienced as a possible reason for his lapse.

Fans' reaction to Boniface's penalty miss

@Sportivest, commenting on the miss, wrote:

“Victor Boniface still traumatised from the Libya hostage saga. Only justification for the missed penalty.”

@ayomisiku4, offering support to the forward, commented:

“Jazz up, E fit be anybody. Penalty na game of luck, but memes are forever 🤌❤.”

@Eli_lifthing6, who appeared to be making light of the situation, wrote:

“Werey Victor Boniface still dey suffer wetin Libya do am sotey e go miss penalty.”

@Tayotherealtor, showing support for the striker, commented:

“@boniface_jrn, you have saved your team in so many ways. Na legend you be.”

@festusdada1 shared his thoughts:

“E no go better for Libya 😓 dem don make Victor Boniface lose focus miss penalty.”

Bayer Leverkusen coach speaks on Boniface

In another report, Legit.ng detailed that Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, provided an update on Boniface's health status.

The Spanish tactician assured that the forward was in excellent shape both physically and mentally, following the harrowing ordeal at Al Abraq Airport in Libya.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng