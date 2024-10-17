Ademola Lookman continues to be linked with transfers away from Italian Serie A outfit, Atalanta

The Super Eagles of Nigeria attacker was largely expected to complete an exit during the previous summer window

An Italian Serie A icon has detailed one thing the marquee forward must do before his departure from Atalanta

Ademola Lookman’s future increasingly seems to lie away from the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

The Nigerian forward, whose stock has skyrocketed in recent months, continues to be linked with a move away from Atalanta.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta BC at Arena AufSchalke on October 2, 2024.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman attracted serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain during the last summer window, but according to Goal, the deal fell through due to the club’s valuation of the player.

As Atalanta begins to hit its stride in the current Serie A season, a former goalkeeper has outlined what Lookman must do before securing his departure from the club.

Ex-Serie A goalkeeper speaks on Lookman

In an interview, former AC Milan goalkeeper, Simone Braglia, expressed that Lookman should aim to help Atalanta win the Scudetto before leaving the club.

The 62-year-old emphasised that Atalanta is currently the only team capable of challenging Napoli for the title, with Lookman playing a key role in the club’s setup.

Speaking to as captured by Calcio Atalanta, Braglia backed the Ballon d'Or nominee to make a significant impact for La Dea when Serie A resumes this weekend.

"I expect Atalanta to begin their pursuit of the top of Serie A. I absolutely do not consider Gasperini's team out of the race for the title," he said.

"The decisive player in this restart could be Lookman, because I see Atalanta as Napoli's only rival."

While Braglia’s expectation may seem ambitious, especially with Atalanta currently sitting seventh in the Serie A standings, they are only six points behind league leaders Napoli.

Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or nomination

Legit.ng reported Lookman's reaction to his Ballon d'Or nomination after he was named in the 30-man shortlist for football’s most coveted individual award last month.

The Atalanta forward became the eighth Nigerian footballer to feature on the list, the only African male footballer to make this year's shortlist after an impressive season in Bergamo.

