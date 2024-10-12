The Super Eagles of Nigeria battled hard for a late 1-0 win over Libya in the AFCON 2025 qualifier

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru rescued the Eagles with a late goal that secured all three points

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has aimed another dig at the Libyan’s time-wasting antics

Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has aimed another dig at the Libyan national team for their antics in their 1-0 2025 Africa Cup of Nations loss to Nigeria.

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru bailed Nigeria out against the defensive and dark arts strategy of the Mediterranean Knights with a one-time finish in the 87th minute.

Stanley Nwabali playing for Nigeria in the AFCON 2013 final against Ivory Coast. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside and had a legitimate call for a penalty waived off by Malawian referee Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga.

Nwabali aims dig at Libya

Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali was a mere spectator throughout the 90 minutes as Libya failed to have a shot at goal but were focused on being defensively solid and frustrating Nigeria.

The Chippa United goalkeeper was not impressed by this antics and aimed a dig at the North Africans with a telling post on his social media pages while praising his teammates.

“Cony man die cony man bury am. Great team performance and clean sheet 🇳🇬🦅,” he wrote.

It was the second social media post by Nwabobo, as he is fondly to as, is aiming a cheap shot at the Libyans after he immediately questioned their antics after the match yesterday.

Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen also expressed his frustration at the opponent’s time-wasting antics, claiming they should have played normally.

"I should think so. We have a time keeper also in the name of Thomas. Actually, they wasted like fourteen, fifteen minutes out of the 45 minutes, which is not so good… I don't think it's a good thing. They should just play normally,” he said as quoted by ANS.

Eguavoen shares plan for Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen shared his plan for Victor Boniface after the striker failed to score for the Super Eagles again in the AFCON qualifier win over Libya.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker was preferred to start in the absence of Victor Osimhen, who was not invited due to a muscle injury he suffered during Galatasaray's draw against Kasimpasa.

